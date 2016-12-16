Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.16.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 16, 2016:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherry Creek 66, Rangeview 64
Score by quarters:
Cherry Creek 17 15 18 16 — 66
Rangeview 24 15 18 7 — 64
Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 27, Jodaun Dotson 15, Ryan Ongala 14, Doynvan Jackson 6, Devin Collins 2
Heritage 69, Aurora Central 57
Score by quarters:
Heritage 15 21 13 20 — 69
Aur. Central 15 12 14 16 — 57
Aurora Central points: Jayden Robinson 18, Larry Thomas 14, Michael Thompson 10, Jalil Grimes 5, Isaiah McCoy 4, Nadhii Ararso 2, R’Ron Fisher 2, Terrel Ratcliff 2
Lakewood 58, Regis Jesuit 53
Score by quarters:
Lakewood 14 9 15 18 — 58
Regis Jesuit 16 8 10 19 — 53
Brighton Tournament
Mountain Range 63, Gateway 60
Score by quarters:
Gateway 14 11 14 21 — 60
Mtn. Range 19 17 16 11 — 63
Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)
Gatorade Division
Grandview 76, Spring Valley (Nevada) 36
Score by halves:
Spring Valley 14 22 — 36
Grandview 49 27 — 76
Grandview points: Gaige Prim 20, Lechaun Duhart 17, Dayne Prim 8, Ben Boone 7, Jordan Knapke 5, Andrew Turner 5, Kain Mack 4, Gunner Gentry 3, Caleb McGill 2
Orleans Division
American Fork (Utah) 55, Overland 52
Eaglecrest 73, Durango (Nevada) 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 61, Heritage 41
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 17 14 11 19 — 61
Heritage 7 14 9 11 — 41
Pine Creek 48, Regis Jesuit 30
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 6 5 9 10 — 30
Pine Creek 10 7 16 15 — 48
Vista PEAK 72, Smoky Hill 27
Wheat Ridge 76, Aurora Central 32
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 4 14 3 11 — 32
Wheat Ridge 11 21 28 16 — 76
Aurora Central points: Brandie Radilla 17, Rosario Garcia 8, Sonya Gonzales 5, Sariah King 2
Longmont Invitational
George Washington 55, Overland 40
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 6, Lewis-Palmer 2
Score by periods:
Lewis-Palmer 1 0 1 — 2
Cherry Creek 3 2 1 — 6
Cherry Creek goals: Sam Harris 3, Gage Blatter, Colton Holub, Danny Taggart. Cherry Creek assists: Taggart 3, Joe Caputo 2, Garret Glaspy, Jacob Harding, Harris, Conor Heathershaw, Diego Lovato. Cherry Creek saves: Kyle Englert (12 shots on goal-10 saves)
Regis Jesuit 5, Aspen 3
Score by periods:
Regis Jesuit 2 2 1 — 5
Aspen 1 2 0 — 3
Regis Jesuit goals: Wyatt Verity 3, Shane Ott 2. Regis Jesuit assists: Dylan Kelly 2, Dillon Whalen 2, Rowan Barnes, Connor Kilkenny, Justin Lico. Regis Jesuit saves: Dillon Whalen (14 shots on goal-11 saves)