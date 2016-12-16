Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.16.16

Rangeview senior Donyvan Jackson (3) drives to the basket past Cherry Creek junior Dimitri Stanley (1) during the Raiders’ 66-64 non-league boys basketball loss at Rangeview High School on Dec. 16, 2016. (Photo by Michael Ortiz/ Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 16, 2016:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 66, Rangeview 64

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 17 15 18 16 — 66

Rangeview 24 15 18 7 — 64

Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 27, Jodaun Dotson 15, Ryan Ongala 14, Doynvan Jackson 6, Devin Collins 2

Heritage 69, Aurora Central 57

Score by quarters:

Heritage 15 21 13 20 — 69

Aur. Central 15 12 14 16 — 57

Aurora Central points: Jayden Robinson 18, Larry Thomas 14, Michael Thompson 10, Jalil Grimes 5, Isaiah McCoy 4, Nadhii Ararso 2, R’Ron Fisher 2, Terrel Ratcliff 2

Lakewood 58, Regis Jesuit 53

Score by quarters:

Lakewood 14 9 15 18 — 58

Regis Jesuit 16 8 10 19 — 53

Brighton Tournament

Mountain Range 63, Gateway 60

Score by quarters:

Gateway 14 11 14 21 — 60

Mtn. Range 19 17 16 11 — 63

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Gatorade Division

Grandview 76, Spring Valley (Nevada) 36

Score by halves:

Spring Valley 14 22 — 36

Grandview 49 27 — 76

Grandview points: Gaige Prim 20, Lechaun Duhart 17, Dayne Prim 8, Ben Boone 7, Jordan Knapke 5, Andrew Turner 5, Kain Mack 4, Gunner Gentry 3, Caleb McGill 2

Orleans Division

American Fork (Utah) 55, Overland 52

Eaglecrest 73, Durango (Nevada) 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 61, Heritage 41

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 17 14 11 19 — 61

Heritage 7 14 9 11 — 41

Pine Creek 48, Regis Jesuit 30

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 6 5 9 10 — 30

Pine Creek 10 7 16 15 — 48

Vista PEAK 72, Smoky Hill 27

Wheat Ridge 76, Aurora Central 32

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 4 14 3 11 — 32

Wheat Ridge 11 21 28 16 — 76

Aurora Central points: Brandie Radilla 17, Rosario Garcia 8, Sonya Gonzales 5, Sariah King 2

Longmont Invitational

George Washington 55, Overland 40

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 6, Lewis-Palmer 2

Score by periods:

Lewis-Palmer 1 0 1 — 2

Cherry Creek 3 2 1 — 6

Cherry Creek goals: Sam Harris 3, Gage Blatter, Colton Holub, Danny Taggart. Cherry Creek assists: Taggart 3, Joe Caputo 2, Garret Glaspy, Jacob Harding, Harris, Conor Heathershaw, Diego Lovato. Cherry Creek saves: Kyle Englert (12 shots on goal-10 saves)

Regis Jesuit 5, Aspen 3

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 2 2 1 — 5

Aspen 1 2 0 — 3

Regis Jesuit goals: Wyatt Verity 3, Shane Ott 2. Regis Jesuit assists: Dylan Kelly 2, Dillon Whalen 2, Rowan Barnes, Connor Kilkenny, Justin Lico. Regis Jesuit saves: Dillon Whalen (14 shots on goal-11 saves)