Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.16.16

Rangeview senior Donyvan Jackson, 3, drives to the basket past Cherry Creek junior Dimitri Stanley, 1, at Rangeview High School on Dec. 16. Cherry Creek wins 66-64. Photo by Michael Ortiz/ Aurora Sentinel
Rangeview senior Donyvan Jackson (3) drives to the basket past Cherry Creek junior Dimitri Stanley (1) during the Raiders’ 66-64 non-league boys basketball loss at Rangeview High School on Dec. 16, 2016. (Photo by Michael Ortiz/ Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 16, 2016:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 66, Rangeview 64

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek  17  15  18  16 — 66

Rangeview      24  15  18   7 — 64

Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 27, Jodaun Dotson 15, Ryan Ongala 14, Doynvan Jackson 6, Devin Collins 2

Heritage 69, Aurora Central 57

Score by quarters:

Heritage         15  21  13  20 — 69

Aur. Central  15  12  14  16 — 57

Aurora Central points: Jayden Robinson 18, Larry Thomas 14, Michael Thompson 10, Jalil Grimes 5, Isaiah McCoy 4, Nadhii Ararso 2, R’Ron Fisher 2, Terrel Ratcliff 2

Lakewood 58, Regis Jesuit 53

Score by quarters:

Lakewood     14   9  15  18 — 58

Regis Jesuit  16   8  10  19 — 53

Brighton Tournament

Mountain Range 63, Gateway 60

Score by quarters:

Gateway        14  11  14  21 — 60

Mtn. Range  19  17  16  11 — 63

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Gatorade Division

Grandview 76, Spring Valley (Nevada) 36

Score by halves:

Spring Valley  14  22 — 36

Grandview      49  27 — 76

Grandview points: Gaige Prim 20, Lechaun Duhart 17, Dayne Prim 8, Ben Boone 7, Jordan Knapke 5, Andrew Turner 5, Kain Mack 4, Gunner Gentry 3, Caleb McGill 2

Orleans Division

American Fork (Utah) 55, Overland 52

Eaglecrest 73, Durango (Nevada) 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 61, Heritage 41

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail  17  14  11  19 — 61

Heritage        7  14   9  11 — 41

Pine Creek 48, Regis Jesuit 30

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit   6  5   9  10 — 30

Pine Creek   10  7  16  15 — 48

Vista PEAK 72, Smoky Hill 27

Wheat Ridge 76, Aurora Central 32

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central    4  14    3   11 — 32

Wheat Ridge  11  21  28  16 — 76

Aurora Central points: Brandie Radilla 17, Rosario Garcia 8, Sonya Gonzales 5, Sariah King 2

Longmont Invitational

George Washington 55, Overland 40

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 6, Lewis-Palmer 2

Score by periods:

Lewis-Palmer  1  0  1 — 2

Cherry Creek   3  2  1 — 6

Cherry Creek goals: Sam Harris 3, Gage Blatter, Colton Holub, Danny Taggart. Cherry Creek assists: Taggart 3, Joe Caputo 2, Garret Glaspy, Jacob Harding, Harris, Conor Heathershaw, Diego Lovato. Cherry Creek saves: Kyle Englert (12 shots on goal-10 saves)

Regis Jesuit 5, Aspen 3

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit  2  2  1 — 5

Aspen             1  2  0 — 3

Regis Jesuit goals: Wyatt Verity 3, Shane Ott 2. Regis Jesuit assists: Dylan Kelly 2, Dillon Whalen 2, Rowan Barnes, Connor Kilkenny, Justin Lico. Regis Jesuit saves: Dillon Whalen (14 shots on goal-11 saves)

© 2016 Aurora Sentinel. All rights reserved.