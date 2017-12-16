Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.15.17

Smoky Hill’s Jayla Lindsey, center, puts a follow shot after coming down with a rebound during the second half of the Buffaloes’ 73-40 loss to Vista PEAK on Dec. 15, 2017, at Smoky Hill High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 15, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 50, Heritage 46

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central  12  13  15  10 — 50

Heritage           7  13  10  16 — 46

Aurora Central points: Trusean Vann 17, Jabea Tilong 10, Jayden Robinson 9, Malachi Owens 5, Tylor Williams 4, Michael Thompson 3, Kaleb Atherly 2

Rangeview 66, Cherry Creek 63

Score by quarters:

Rangeview    13  17  19  17 — 66

Cherry Creek  7  15  15  26 — 63

Rangeview points: Isaiah Hayes 17, Devin Collins 13, Christopher Speller 12, Eric Jackson 10, Jodaun Dotson 8, Ryan Ongala 6

Regis Jesuit 86, Lakewood 58

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit  25  25  17  19 — 86

Lakewood      17  10  10  21 — 58

Regis Jesuit points: Jamil Safieddine 27, Sam Bannec 17, Tyler Kellam 9, Matt Wheelock 7, Payton Egloff 6, Elijah Martinez 6, Bohden O’Shaughnessy 5, Ryne Cunningham 4, Jacob Klus 3, Daniel Carr 2

ThunderRidge 64, Overland 57

Score by quarters:

Overland            15  17  11  14 — 57

ThunderRidge  14  23  12  15 — 64

Brighton Tournament

Mountain Range 68, Gateway 44

Score by quarters:

Gateway         9   10   9  16 — 44

Mtn. Range  23  15  12  18 — 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 44, Heritage 26

Score by quarters:

Heritage    10    7  5   4 — 26

Cher. Trail  7  22  5  10 — 44

Cherokee Trail points: Angel Neyland 12, Dominique Rodriguez 10, Destinee Paulk 8, Delaney McLelland 6, Yolanda Fason 4, Abbie Sparks 4

Regis Jesuit 68, Pine Creek 22

Score by quarters:

Pine Creek      0    7    9    6 — 22

Regis Jesuit  23  18  14  13 — 68

Regis Jesuit points: Francesca Belibi 16, Jada Moore 13, Olivia Ayers 9, Jasmine Gaines 9, Sidney Weigand 9, Avery Vansickle 8, Samantha Jones 2

Vista PEAK 73, Smoky Hill 40

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK  29  10  18  16 — 73

Smoky Hill   14  10  10    6 — 40

Vista PEAK points: Denali Hughes 22, Kaya Evans 21, Mikayla Jones 9, Jordan Quinn 9, Melissa Cooke 4, Nay Nay Bailey 3, Brooklyn Grieve 2. Smoky Hill points: Aliya Givens 23, Nyabuath Toum 5, Andrea Ekiko 4, Kymaia Gibson 2, Jayla Lindsey 2, Emonie Richardson 2

Wheat Ridge 91, Aurora Central 16

Longmont Invitational

Golden 71, Overland 38

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 6, Ralston Valley 1

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek     3  1  2 — 6

Ralston Valley  0  0  1 — 1

Cherry Creek goals: Blake Benson 2, Christian Brown, Luke Flay, Nicholas Hoppe, Bryce Jarvis. Cherry Creek assists: Hoppe 2, Gavin Berkey, Flay, Adam Frances, Jarvis, Blake Rollison. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (10 shots on goal-9 saves)

Regis Jesuit 8, Aspen 1

Score by periods:

Aspen            0  1  0 — 1

Regis Jesuit  3  2  3 — 8

Regis Jesuit goals: Will Desmond 3, Shane Ott 2, Rowan Barnes, Wyatt Verity. Regis Jesuit assists: Kale Lone 3, Ott 2, Verity 2, Desmond, Luke Dosen, Connor Kilkenny, Sergio Padilla, Nolan Sargent. Regis Jesuit saves: Max Harlan (3 shots on goal-2 saves)

