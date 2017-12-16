Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.15.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 15, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 50, Heritage 46
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 12 13 15 10 — 50
Heritage 7 13 10 16 — 46
Aurora Central points: Trusean Vann 17, Jabea Tilong 10, Jayden Robinson 9, Malachi Owens 5, Tylor Williams 4, Michael Thompson 3, Kaleb Atherly 2
Rangeview 66, Cherry Creek 63
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 13 17 19 17 — 66
Cherry Creek 7 15 15 26 — 63
Rangeview points: Isaiah Hayes 17, Devin Collins 13, Christopher Speller 12, Eric Jackson 10, Jodaun Dotson 8, Ryan Ongala 6
Regis Jesuit 86, Lakewood 58
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 25 25 17 19 — 86
Lakewood 17 10 10 21 — 58
Regis Jesuit points: Jamil Safieddine 27, Sam Bannec 17, Tyler Kellam 9, Matt Wheelock 7, Payton Egloff 6, Elijah Martinez 6, Bohden O’Shaughnessy 5, Ryne Cunningham 4, Jacob Klus 3, Daniel Carr 2
ThunderRidge 64, Overland 57
Score by quarters:
Overland 15 17 11 14 — 57
ThunderRidge 14 23 12 15 — 64
Brighton Tournament
Mountain Range 68, Gateway 44
Score by quarters:
Gateway 9 10 9 16 — 44
Mtn. Range 23 15 12 18 — 68
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 44, Heritage 26
Score by quarters:
Heritage 10 7 5 4 — 26
Cher. Trail 7 22 5 10 — 44
Cherokee Trail points: Angel Neyland 12, Dominique Rodriguez 10, Destinee Paulk 8, Delaney McLelland 6, Yolanda Fason 4, Abbie Sparks 4
Regis Jesuit 68, Pine Creek 22
Score by quarters:
Pine Creek 0 7 9 6 — 22
Regis Jesuit 23 18 14 13 — 68
Regis Jesuit points: Francesca Belibi 16, Jada Moore 13, Olivia Ayers 9, Jasmine Gaines 9, Sidney Weigand 9, Avery Vansickle 8, Samantha Jones 2
Vista PEAK 73, Smoky Hill 40
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 29 10 18 16 — 73
Smoky Hill 14 10 10 6 — 40
Vista PEAK points: Denali Hughes 22, Kaya Evans 21, Mikayla Jones 9, Jordan Quinn 9, Melissa Cooke 4, Nay Nay Bailey 3, Brooklyn Grieve 2. Smoky Hill points: Aliya Givens 23, Nyabuath Toum 5, Andrea Ekiko 4, Kymaia Gibson 2, Jayla Lindsey 2, Emonie Richardson 2
Wheat Ridge 91, Aurora Central 16
Longmont Invitational
Golden 71, Overland 38
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 6, Ralston Valley 1
Score by periods:
Cherry Creek 3 1 2 — 6
Ralston Valley 0 0 1 — 1
Cherry Creek goals: Blake Benson 2, Christian Brown, Luke Flay, Nicholas Hoppe, Bryce Jarvis. Cherry Creek assists: Hoppe 2, Gavin Berkey, Flay, Adam Frances, Jarvis, Blake Rollison. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (10 shots on goal-9 saves)
Regis Jesuit 8, Aspen 1
Score by periods:
Aspen 0 1 0 — 1
Regis Jesuit 3 2 3 — 8
Regis Jesuit goals: Will Desmond 3, Shane Ott 2, Rowan Barnes, Wyatt Verity. Regis Jesuit assists: Kale Lone 3, Ott 2, Verity 2, Desmond, Luke Dosen, Connor Kilkenny, Sergio Padilla, Nolan Sargent. Regis Jesuit saves: Max Harlan (3 shots on goal-2 saves)