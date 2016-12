Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.15.16

Swimmers from Grandview and Smoky Hill urge on their teammates as they come close to the wall during the conclusion of the 100 yard breaststroke during a Centennial League girls swimming dual meet on Dec. 15, 2016, at Smoky Hill High School. Smoky Hill senior Jordyn Richey, right, won the event and Grandview junior Simone Cade, left, took third in the Buffaloes’ 93-92 victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview 88, Dakota Ridge 16

Score by quarters:

Dakota Ridge 2 4 7 3 — 16

Grandview 20 36 13 20 — 88

Standley Lake 55, Smoky Hill 36

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 10 3 7 16 — 36

Standley Lake 21 9 19 6 — 55

Longmont Invitational

Overland 37, Longmont 32

Score by quarters:

Overland 9 5 12 11 — 37

Longmont 10 7 9 6 — 32

WRESTLING

Overland 51, Smoky Hill 30

145 pounds — Stephen Iturralde (Overland) pinned Obie Sanni (Smoky Hill), 1:35; 152 pounds — Alex Perez (Overland) pinned Eddie Ruiz (Smoky Hill), 1:07; 160 pounds — Tristen VandenHout (Smoky Hill) pinned Phillip Wandruff (Overland), 1:56; 170 pounds — Connor White (Smoky Hill) won by forfeit; 182 pounds — Alan Velasquez (Smoky Hill) won by forfeit; 195 pounds — Kaelin Chin (Overland) pinned Diego Velasquez (Smoky Hill), 1:22; 220 pounds — Angel Mares (Overland) won by forfeit; 285 pounds — Ryan Campbell (Smoky Hill) pinned Aaron Tekle (Overland), 1:33; 106 pounds — Overland won by forfeit; 113 pounds — Grant Bradley (Overland) won by forfeit; 120 pounds — Katie Nguyen (Smoky Hill) pinned London Riley (Overland), 0:28; 126 pounds — Isaiah Bradley (Overland) pinned Elijah Simpson (Smoky Hill), 2:56; 132 pounds — Mikey Mendoza (Overland) dec. Alex Galvan (Smoky Hill), 6-1; 138 pounds — Sean Kelly (Overland) pinned Charlie Pedderson (Smoky Hill), 3:31

GIRLS SWIMMING

Smoky Hill 93, Grandview 92

200 yard medley relay — 1. Grandview A (Lyssa Wood, Simone Cade, Taylor Dirks, Molly Nankey), 1 minute, 54.20 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Smoky Hill A (Jianna Walker, Jordyn Richey, Natalie Rotondo, Maggie Robben), 1:55.13 (5ASQT); 3. Smoky Hill B (Lauren Zurcher, Katie Anthony, Ciera Munns, Brieyana Walton), 2:00.88 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Lyssa Wood (Grandview), 2:00.95 (5ASQT); 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 2:14.18 (5ASQT); 2. Simone Cade (Grandview), 2:18.71 (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Molly Nankey (Grandview), 25.66 (5ASQT); 1-meter diving — 1. Jaclyn Santiago (Smoky hill), 193.60; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 1:00.09 (5ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Taylor Dirks (Grandview), 55.85 (5ASQT); 500 yard freestyle — 1. Molly Nankey (Grandview), 5:24.31 (5ASQT); 2. Blythe Iverson (Smoky Hill), 5:24.41 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Grandview A (Sam Hufford, Abby Smith, Lily Williams, Simone Cade), 1:44.38 (5ASQT); 2. Smoky Hill A (Maggie Robben, Blythe Iverson, Brieyana Walton, Natalie Rotondo), 1:44.93 (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Taylor Dirks (Grandview), 1:03.36; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Jordyn Richey (Smoky Hill), 1:10.74 (5ASQT); 2. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 1:11.95 (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Grandview A (Sam Hufford, Lyssa Wood, Molly Nankey, Taylor Dirks), 3:49.53 (5ASQT); 2. Smoky Hill A (Blythe Iverson, Carlie Andrie, Jianna Walker, Jordyn Richey), 3:56.48 (5ASQT)