Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.14.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 12, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 81, Fort Collins 63
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Standley Lake 65, Smoky Hill 40
Brighton Tournament
Mountain Range 48, Gateway 28
Score by quarters:
Mtn. Range 17 17 4 10 — 48
Gateway 7 10 3 8 — 28
Longmont Invitational
George Washington 63, Overland 56
GIRLS SWIMMING
Grandview 113, Smoky Hill 73
200 yard medley relay — 1. Grandview A (Lyssa Wood, Julia Matney, Jadyn Phillips, Simone Cade), 1 minute, 53.40 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Smoky Hill (Kristina Domashevich, Maggie Robben, Natalie Rotondo, Brieyana Walton), 1:55.82 (5ASQT); 3. Grandview B (Veronica Hildebrand, Avery Ancell, Alyssa McKenna, Lily Williams), 2:00.80 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Molly Nankey (Grandview), 2 minutes, 1.18 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 2 minutes, 16.72 seconds (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Simone Cade (Grandview), 25.36 seconds (5ASQT); 1-meter diving — 1. Catherine Rodocker (Grandview), 235.00 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 59.15 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Lyssa Wood (Grandview), 1:01.22 (5ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Simone Cade (Grandview), 55.07 seconds (5ASQT); 500 yard freestyle — 1. Molly Nankey (Grandview), 5 minutes, 25.98 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Blythe Iverson (Smoky Hill), 5:31.00 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Grandview (Julia Matney, Lily Williams, Simone Cade, Molly Nankey), 1 minute, 43.64 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Smoky Hill (Brieyana Walton, Maggie Robben, Blythe Iverson, Natalie Rotondo), 1:45.42 (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Lyssa Wood (Grandview), 1 minute, 1.38 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 1:02.53 (5ASQT);
100 yard breaststroke — 1. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 1 minute, 11.25 seconds (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Grandview (Jadyn Phillips, Molly Nankey, Sam Hufford, Lyssa Wood), 3 minutes, 53.04 seconds (5ASQT)