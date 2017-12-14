Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.14.17

Smoky Hill senior Natalie Rotondo takes a breath on her way to winning the 100 yard butterfly during the Centennial League girls swimming dual between the Buffaloes and Grandview on Dec. 14, 2017, at Grandview High School. Rotondo clocked a winning time of 59.15 seconds in the event, but Smoky Hill fell to the Wolves 113-73. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 12, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 81, Fort Collins 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Standley Lake 65, Smoky Hill 40

Brighton Tournament

Mountain Range 48, Gateway 28

Score by quarters:

Mtn. Range 17 17 4 10 — 48

Gateway 7 10 3 8 — 28

Longmont Invitational

George Washington 63, Overland 56

GIRLS SWIMMING

Grandview 113, Smoky Hill 73

200 yard medley relay — 1. Grandview A (Lyssa Wood, Julia Matney, Jadyn Phillips, Simone Cade), 1 minute, 53.40 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Smoky Hill (Kristina Domashevich, Maggie Robben, Natalie Rotondo, Brieyana Walton), 1:55.82 (5ASQT); 3. Grandview B (Veronica Hildebrand, Avery Ancell, Alyssa McKenna, Lily Williams), 2:00.80 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Molly Nankey (Grandview), 2 minutes, 1.18 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 2 minutes, 16.72 seconds (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Simone Cade (Grandview), 25.36 seconds (5ASQT); 1-meter diving — 1. Catherine Rodocker (Grandview), 235.00 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 59.15 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Lyssa Wood (Grandview), 1:01.22 (5ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Simone Cade (Grandview), 55.07 seconds (5ASQT); 500 yard freestyle — 1. Molly Nankey (Grandview), 5 minutes, 25.98 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Blythe Iverson (Smoky Hill), 5:31.00 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Grandview (Julia Matney, Lily Williams, Simone Cade, Molly Nankey), 1 minute, 43.64 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Smoky Hill (Brieyana Walton, Maggie Robben, Blythe Iverson, Natalie Rotondo), 1:45.42 (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Lyssa Wood (Grandview), 1 minute, 1.38 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 1:02.53 (5ASQT);

100 yard breaststroke — 1. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 1 minute, 11.25 seconds (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Grandview (Jadyn Phillips, Molly Nankey, Sam Hufford, Lyssa Wood), 3 minutes, 53.04 seconds (5ASQT)