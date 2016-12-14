Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.14.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boulder 53, Aurora Central 46
Score by quarters:
Boulder 16 7 13 17 — 53
Aur. Central 4 13 17 12 — 46
Aurora Central points: Larry Thomas 16, Jalil Grimes 9, Jayden Robinson 8, Michael Thompson 5, Isaiah McCoy 4, R’Ron Fisher 2, Terrel Ratclif 2
Brighton Tournament
Windsor 55, Gateway 47
Score by quarters:
Gateway 8 11 9 19 — 47
Windsor 11 12 16 16 — 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Castle View 60, Cherokee Trail 45
Score by quarters:
Castle View 19 15 17 9 — 60
Cher. Trail 12 10 11 12 — 45
Cherokee Trail points: Taryn Foxen 18, Destinee Paulk 10, Abby Sparks 7, Dominique Rodriguez 6, Alayana Williamson 2, Aspyn Jimenez 1, Delaney McLelland 1
Hinkley 78, Aurora West CPA 16