Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.14.16

Rangeview's Isaiah Cheeks, bottom, holds down Thornton's Daniel Munoz during the 126-pound match in a dual match between the Raiders and Trojans on Dec. 14, 2016, at Rangeview High School. Cheeks won by fall. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview’s Isaiah Cheeks, bottom, holds down Thornton’s Daniel Munoz during the 126-pound match in a dual match between the Raiders and Trojans on Dec. 14, 2016, at Rangeview High School. Cheeks won by fall. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boulder 53, Aurora Central 46

Score by quarters:

Boulder         16    7  13  17 — 53

Aur. Central   4  13  17  12 — 46

Aurora Central points: Larry Thomas 16, Jalil Grimes 9, Jayden Robinson 8, Michael Thompson 5, Isaiah McCoy 4, R’Ron Fisher 2, Terrel Ratclif 2

Brighton Tournament

Windsor 55, Gateway 47

Score by quarters:

Gateway   8  11    9   19 — 47

Windsor  11  12  16  16 — 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Castle View 60, Cherokee Trail 45

Score by quarters:

Castle View  19  15  17  9 — 60

Cher. Trail    12  10  11  12 — 45

Cherokee Trail points: Taryn Foxen 18, Destinee Paulk 10, Abby Sparks 7, Dominique Rodriguez 6, Alayana Williamson 2, Aspyn Jimenez 1, Delaney McLelland 1

Hinkley 78, Aurora West CPA 16

© 2016 Aurora Sentinel. All rights reserved.