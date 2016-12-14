Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.13.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 46, Legend 42
Fort Collins 77, Aurora Central 34
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 6 8 10 10 — 34
Fort Collins 12 17 24 24 — 77
Aurora Central points: Larry Thomas 9, R’Ron Fisher 6, Jayden Robinson 6, Michael Thompson 6, D.J. Wilkins 5, Jalil Grimes 2
George Washington 80, Smoky Hill 73
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 12 16 19 26 — 73
Geo. Washington 27 16 13 24 — 80
Smoky Hill points: Kenny Foster 19, Muu Muwwakkil 15, Jahwan Phillips 14, Quinten Rock 9, Will Becker 8, Eugene Rivers 5, Kyle Cabs 2
Grandview 75, Rampart 68 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Rampart 26 15 13 9 5 — 68
Grandview 13 20 15 15 12 — 75
Rock Canyon 55, Overland 47
Score by quarters:
Overland 8 10 12 17 — 47
Rock Canyon 12 13 14 16 — 55
Overland points: Tristan Legins 9, Stephen Hayes 8, Hezekiah Swanson 8, Daijon Smith 5, Asad Yousuf 5, Tucson Redding 4, Jalone Rice 4, Laolu Oke 2, Goy Wang 2
Vista PEAK 71, Lewis-Palmer 66
Score by quarters:
Lewis-Palmer 18 11 24 13 — 66
Vista PEAK 18 23 18 12 — 71
Vista PEAK points: Dylan Holt 16, Te’Rae Johnson 16, Marquise Johnson 14, Quincy Sanders 14, Tyrese Bailey 6, Tre Early 5
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denver East 60, Overland 45
Kennedy 85, Aurora Central 11
Legend 68, Smoky Hill 18
Brighton Tournament
Fort Collins 60, Gateway 33