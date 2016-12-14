Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.13.16

Smoky Hill’s Jahwan Phillips (3) rises up as George Washington’s Jon’il Fugett challenges him during the fourth quarter of the Buffaloes’ 80-73 non-league boys basketball loss to the Patriots on Dec. 13, 2016, at George Washington High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 46, Legend 42

Fort Collins 77, Aurora Central 34

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 6 8 10 10 — 34

Fort Collins 12 17 24 24 — 77

Aurora Central points: Larry Thomas 9, R’Ron Fisher 6, Jayden Robinson 6, Michael Thompson 6, D.J. Wilkins 5, Jalil Grimes 2

George Washington 80, Smoky Hill 73

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 12 16 19 26 — 73

Geo. Washington 27 16 13 24 — 80

Smoky Hill points: Kenny Foster 19, Muu Muwwakkil 15, Jahwan Phillips 14, Quinten Rock 9, Will Becker 8, Eugene Rivers 5, Kyle Cabs 2

Grandview 75, Rampart 68 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Rampart 26 15 13 9 5 — 68

Grandview 13 20 15 15 12 — 75

Rock Canyon 55, Overland 47

Score by quarters:

Overland 8 10 12 17 — 47

Rock Canyon 12 13 14 16 — 55

Overland points: Tristan Legins 9, Stephen Hayes 8, Hezekiah Swanson 8, Daijon Smith 5, Asad Yousuf 5, Tucson Redding 4, Jalone Rice 4, Laolu Oke 2, Goy Wang 2

Vista PEAK 71, Lewis-Palmer 66

Score by quarters:

Lewis-Palmer 18 11 24 13 — 66

Vista PEAK 18 23 18 12 — 71

Vista PEAK points: Dylan Holt 16, Te’Rae Johnson 16, Marquise Johnson 14, Quincy Sanders 14, Tyrese Bailey 6, Tre Early 5

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denver East 60, Overland 45

Kennedy 85, Aurora Central 11

Legend 68, Smoky Hill 18

Brighton Tournament

Fort Collins 60, Gateway 33