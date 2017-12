Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.12.17

Overland’s Mikey Mendoza III, right, gets a hold on Cherokee Trail’s Brock LaBonde early in a 132-pound match during a wrestling dual between the Cougars and Trailblazers on Dec. 12, 2017, at Overland High School. Mendoza won by major decision. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 49, Legend 44

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 12 4 18 15 — 49

Legend 15 12 4 13 — 44

Cherokee Trail points: Kamron Bode 11, Octavian Hymer 10, Tyson Rodgers 9, Deon Barfield 8, Champion Martin 8, Aaron Gregory 3

Regis Jesuit 79, Fort Collins 58

Score by quarters:

Fort Collins 17 11 16 14 — 58

Regis Jesuit 20 19 19 21 — 79

Regis Jesuit points: Sam Bannec 11, Elijah Martinez 11, Tama Tuitele 11, Payton Egloff 10, Matt Wheelock 10, Tyler Kellam 8, Jamil Safieddine 7, Jacob Klus 5, Daniel Carr 4, Joe Song 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denver East 78, Overland 56

Score by quarters:

Overland 4 11 28 13 — 56

Den. East 17 21 20 20 — 78

Fountain-Fort Carson 58, Cherokee Trail 42

Score by quarters:

Ftn.-Fort Carson 14 17 12 15 — 58

Cherokee Trail 9 8 16 9 — 42

Cherokee Trial points: Abbie Sparks 12, Delany McLelland 10, Yolanda Fason 9, Dominique Rodriguez 6, Destinee Paulk 3, Abbey Pare 2

Hinkley 38, Aurora West College Prep 22

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 0 12 11 15 — 38

AWCP 4 2 12 4 — 22

Kennedy 69, Aurora Central 27

Brighton Tournament

Fort Collins 49, Gateway 14

Score by quarters:

Gateway 2 0 10 2 — 14

Fort Collins 12 13 19 5 — 49

WRESTLING

Tri-Dual at Overland

Cherokee Trail 44, Overland 29

Cherokee Trail 55, Cherry Creek 16

126 pounds: Kyler Pritchard (Cherokee Trail) pinned Austin Luhring (Cherry Creek), 3:11; 132 pounds: Brock Labonde (Cherokee Trail) dec. Eddie Sutherland (Cherry Creek), 10-5; 138 pounds: Drake Davis (Cherokee Trail) pinned Daniel Rodriguez (Cherry Creek), 3:00; 145 pounds: David Rivera (Cherokee Trail) pinned Lincoln Chambers (Cherry Creek), 2:39; 152 pounds: Kevin Danfelser (Cherry Creek) maj. dec. Abel Ambriz (Cherokee Trail), 19-9; 160 pounds: Julius Boimah (Cherokee Trail) maj. dec. Tim Kielhack (Cherry Creek), 11-3; 170 pounds: Kai Blake (Cherry Creek) pinned Brahn Howard (Cherokee Trail), 3:02; 182 pounds: Samuel Hart (Cherokee Trail) pinned Nick Kruse (Cherry Creek), 1:24; 195 pounds: Austin Jandik (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 220 pounds: Brock Howard (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 285 pounds: Davione Marshall (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 106 pounds: Double forfeit; 113 pounds: Caden Smith (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: Max Franz (Cherry Creek) pinned Ethan Debelak (Cherokee Trail), 0:26