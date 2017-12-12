Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.11.17

Regis Jesuit’s Noelle Cahill, center, kicks the ball out to a teammate as she is swarmed by Grandview’s Leilah Vigil, left, Addison O’Grady, top, and Allyah Marlett (22) during the first quarter of the Raiders’ 53-51 non-league girls basketball win over the Wolves on Dec. 11, 2017, at Grandview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 11, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 67, Valley 31

Score by quarters:

Valley               4   11    7    9 — 31

Aur. Central  12   21  17  17 — 67

Aurora Central points: Kaleb Atherly 18, Jayden Robinson 16, Jabea Tilong 7, Vicquari Horton 6, Bradley Gurule 5, Malachi Owens 4, Tylor Williams 4, Adonis Cannon 3, Samuel Chapman 2, Trusean Vann 2

Eaglecrest 50, Boulder 30

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest  8  17  18   7 — 50

Boulder      4    8   5   13 — 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Legend 57, Smoky Hill 26

Score by quarters:

Legend          5  31  9  12 — 57

Smoky Hill  10  6    3  7 — 26

Regis Jesuit 53, Grandview 51

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit    6   15    7  25 — 53

Grandview      8   15   13  15 — 51

