Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.11.17

Regis Jesuit’s Noelle Cahill, center, kicks the ball out to a teammate as she is swarmed by Grandview’s Leilah Vigil, left, Addison O’Grady, top, and Allyah Marlett (22) during the first quarter of the Raiders’ 53-51 non-league girls basketball win over the Wolves on Dec. 11, 2017, at Grandview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 11, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 67, Valley 31

Score by quarters:

Valley 4 11 7 9 — 31

Aur. Central 12 21 17 17 — 67

Aurora Central points: Kaleb Atherly 18, Jayden Robinson 16, Jabea Tilong 7, Vicquari Horton 6, Bradley Gurule 5, Malachi Owens 4, Tylor Williams 4, Adonis Cannon 3, Samuel Chapman 2, Trusean Vann 2

Eaglecrest 50, Boulder 30

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 8 17 18 7 — 50

Boulder 4 8 5 13 — 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Legend 57, Smoky Hill 26

Score by quarters:

Legend 5 31 9 12 — 57

Smoky Hill 10 6 3 7 — 26

Regis Jesuit 53, Grandview 51

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 6 15 7 25 — 53

Grandview 8 15 13 15 — 51