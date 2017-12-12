Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.11.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 11, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 67, Valley 31
Score by quarters:
Valley 4 11 7 9 — 31
Aur. Central 12 21 17 17 — 67
Aurora Central points: Kaleb Atherly 18, Jayden Robinson 16, Jabea Tilong 7, Vicquari Horton 6, Bradley Gurule 5, Malachi Owens 4, Tylor Williams 4, Adonis Cannon 3, Samuel Chapman 2, Trusean Vann 2
Eaglecrest 50, Boulder 30
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 8 17 18 7 — 50
Boulder 4 8 5 13 — 30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Legend 57, Smoky Hill 26
Score by quarters:
Legend 5 31 9 12 — 57
Smoky Hill 10 6 3 7 — 26
Regis Jesuit 53, Grandview 51
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 6 15 7 25 — 53
Grandview 8 15 13 15 — 51