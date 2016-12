Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.10.16

Overland’s Kaelin Chin, top, gets a hold on Vista PEAK’s Talon Barber during the 195-pound championship match at the Vista PEAK Bison Invitational wrestling tournament on Dec. 10, 2016, at Vista PEAK High School. Chin won by pin in the first period and was one of four champions for the Trailblazers, who finished fourth as a team. Barber’s Bison won the tournament team title. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grandview 66, Mountain Vista 60 (OT)

Ponderosa Invitational — (schedule/results)



Championship game: Vista PEAK 68, Manual 45

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 14 19 13 22 — 68

Manual 12 10 13 10 — 46

Vista PEAK points: Dylan Holt 16, Marquise Johnson 16, Tre Early 14, Quincy Sanders 11, Tyrese Bailey 6, Te’Rae Johnson 5

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denver West 48, Gateway 38 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Gateway 7 7 5 17 2 — 38

Den. West 9 8 9 10 12 — 48

Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic

Palisade 47, Rangeview 31

WRESTLING

Vista PEAK Bison Invitational

Team scores: 1. VISTA PEAK 201.5 points; 2. Steamboat Springs 127; 3. Palmer 112.5; 4. OVERLAND 111; 5. HINKLEY 109; 6. Northridge 104; 7. Strasburg 74; 8. Middle Park 62; 9. Gunnison 59.5; 10. Manitou Springs 53.5; 11. Fountain-Fort Carson 42; 12. Harrison 34; 13. SMOKY HILL 22; 14. GATEWAY 21; 15. Chaparral 14; 16. Trinidad 0

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 11, Doherty 0

Score by periods:

Doherty 0 0 0 — 0

Cherry Creek 3 6 2 — 11

Cherry Creek goals: Joe Arnold 2, Diego Lovato 2, Billy Bostwick, Adam Frances, Sam Harris, Neal Sklar, Jamie Stokes, Danny Taggart, Josh Wojahn. Cherry Creek assists: Taggart 3, Garret Glaspy 2, Henry Raabe 2, Joe Whitmore 2, Gage Blatter, Harris, Colton Holub, Sklar, Luke Stevens, Stokes. Cherry Creek saves: Ryan Bevan (3 shots on goal-3 saves)