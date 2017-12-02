Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.1.17

Aurora Central junior Trusean Vann (5) puts up a 3-point shot during the second quarter of the Trojans’ 46-42 victory over Northfield on Dec. 2, 2017, at Aurora Central High School. Vann scored nine points to help Aurora Central get to 2-0 on the season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 1, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 46, Northfield 42

Regis Jesuit 64, Overland 54

Smoky Hill 71, Hinkley 23

Best of Colorado Invitational (at Highlands Ranch)

Championship semifinal: Rangeview 64, B.C. Christian 54

Championship semifinal: Highlands Ranch 46, Cherokee Trail 40

Consolation semifinal: Eaglecrest 50, Mesa Ridge 39

Bison Bash (at Vista PEAK Prep)

Consolation semifinal: Glenwood Springs 78, Vista PEAK 61

Warrior Challenge (at Grand Junction Central)

Gateway 69, Grand Junction 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview 48, Ralston Valley 45

Columbine Rebel With A Cause Tournament

Legend 39, Eaglecrest 22

WRESTLING

Eaglecrest 41, Rangeview 18

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 7, Dakota Ridge 2