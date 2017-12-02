Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.1.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 1, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 46, Northfield 42
Regis Jesuit 64, Overland 54
Smoky Hill 71, Hinkley 23
Best of Colorado Invitational (at Highlands Ranch)
Championship semifinal: Rangeview 64, B.C. Christian 54
Championship semifinal: Highlands Ranch 46, Cherokee Trail 40
Consolation semifinal: Eaglecrest 50, Mesa Ridge 39
Bison Bash (at Vista PEAK Prep)
Consolation semifinal: Glenwood Springs 78, Vista PEAK 61
Warrior Challenge (at Grand Junction Central)
Gateway 69, Grand Junction 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview 48, Ralston Valley 45
Columbine Rebel With A Cause Tournament
Legend 39, Eaglecrest 22
WRESTLING
Eaglecrest 41, Rangeview 18
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 7, Dakota Ridge 2