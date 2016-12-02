Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.1.16

Smoky Hill freshman Maggie Robben smiles after she finished the varsity 100 yard freestyle race at a Centennial League girls swimming dual meet between the Buffaloes and Eaglecrest on Dec. 1, 2016, at Smoky Hill High School. Robben just missed a Class 5A state cut in the event, but got one in the 200 yard individual medley and helped Smoky Hill to a 123-43 victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Overland 71, Regis Jesuit 63



Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 18 12 15 18 — 63

Overland 13 17 21 20 — 71

Overland points: Daijon Smith 26, Goy Wang 14, Jalone Rice 9, Laolu Oke 8, Alex Pena-Avila 7, Tristan Legins 3, Stephen Hayes 2

Best of Colorado Tournament — (schedule/results)

Cherokee Trail 76, Mesa Ridge 63

Score by quarters:

Mesa Ridge 17 10 22 14 — 63

Cher. Trail 18 27 18 13 — 76

Rangeview 64, Palmer 42

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 14 17 16 17 — 64

Palmer 9 18 3 12 — 42

Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 18, Christian Speller 18, Jodaun Dotson 8, Donyvan Jackson 4, Ryan Ongala 4, Devin Collins 3, Jaden Gale 3, Chaz Duhart 2, Jeremiah Rogers 2, Christopher Speller

Vista PEAK Bison Bash

Vista PEAK 57, Greeley Central 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denver South 87, Aurora Central 12

Rebel With A Cause Tournament — (schedule/results)

Eaglecrest 52, Fountain-Fort Carson 32

Vista PEAK Bison Bash

Vista PEAK 64, Greeley Central 49

WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail 60, Cherry Creek 16

Eaglecrest 53, Overland 21

GIRLS SWIMMING

Grandview 103, Cherokee Trail 80

Smoky Hill 141, Eaglecrest 45