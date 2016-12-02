Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.1.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Overland 71, Regis Jesuit 63
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 18 12 15 18 — 63
Overland 13 17 21 20 — 71
Overland points: Daijon Smith 26, Goy Wang 14, Jalone Rice 9, Laolu Oke 8, Alex Pena-Avila 7, Tristan Legins 3, Stephen Hayes 2
Best of Colorado Tournament — (schedule/results)
Cherokee Trail 76, Mesa Ridge 63
Score by quarters:
Mesa Ridge 17 10 22 14 — 63
Cher. Trail 18 27 18 13 — 76
Rangeview 64, Palmer 42
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 14 17 16 17 — 64
Palmer 9 18 3 12 — 42
Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 18, Christian Speller 18, Jodaun Dotson 8, Donyvan Jackson 4, Ryan Ongala 4, Devin Collins 3, Jaden Gale 3, Chaz Duhart 2, Jeremiah Rogers 2, Christopher Speller
Vista PEAK Bison Bash
Vista PEAK 57, Greeley Central 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denver South 87, Aurora Central 12
Rebel With A Cause Tournament — (schedule/results)
Eaglecrest 52, Fountain-Fort Carson 32
Vista PEAK Bison Bash
Vista PEAK 64, Greeley Central 49
WRESTLING
Cherokee Trail 60, Cherry Creek 16
Eaglecrest 53, Overland 21
GIRLS SWIMMING
Grandview 103, Cherokee Trail 80
Smoky Hill 141, Eaglecrest 45