Grandview junior midfielder Ransom Hall (18) heads upfield past a Denver East defender during the opening half of the Wolves’ 1-0 overtime loss to the Angels in a 2017 Class 5A boys soccer state semifinal game on Nov. 8, 2017. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017:

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (semifinals)

Denver East 1, Grandview 0 (OT)

Score by halves:

Grandview 0 0 0 — 0

Denver East 0 0 1 — 1