Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 11.5.16

Eaglecrest senior Rachael Perrine lays out to save a ball during the second set of the Raptors’ three-set loss to Chaparral in a Class 5A Region 6 volleyball match played on Nov. 5, 2016, at Chaparral High School in Parker. The Raptors fell to the Wolverines with a berth in the 5A state tournament on the line. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A Region 6 (at Chaparral H.S.)

Results: No. 6 Chaparral def. No. 31 Monarch 3-0; NO. 19 EAGLECREST def. No. 31 Monarch 3-1; No. 6 Chaparral def. NO. 19 EAGLECREST 25-20, 25-19, 25-16 (Chaparral qualifies for 5A state tournament)

Class 5A Region 9 (at Fruita Monument H.S.)

Results: NO. 28 REGIS JESUIT def. No. 9 Fruita Monument 16-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21; No. 16 Pine Creek def. NO. 28 REGIS JESUIT 25-18, 25-19, 25-18; No. 9 Fruita Monument def. No. 16 Pine Creek 25-23, 19-25, 18-25, 25-19, 15-13; One-match playoff: No. 9 Fruita Monument def. NO. 28 REGIS JESUIT 25-12; One-match playoff: No. 16 Pine Creek def. No. 9 Fruita Monument 25-17 (Pine Creek qualifies for 5A state tournament)

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)

Boulder 2, Grandview 0

Score by halves:

Grandview 0 0 — 0

Boulder 1 1 — 2