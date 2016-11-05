Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 11.4.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 4, 2016:
FOOTBALL
Arapahoe 48, Smoky Hill 14
Chaparral 49, Hinkley 0
Grandview 49, Overland 19
Score by quarters:
Overland 7 6 6 0 — 19
Grandview 21 7 14 7 — 49
Overland highlights: Cameron Murray 80 yards passing, passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Jaion Colbert 103 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Jalone’ Rice 71 yards receiving, receiving touchdown
Palmer Ridge 63, Vista PEAK 32
Pomona 35, Cherokee Trail 8
Rangeview 11, Castle View 6
Regis Jesuit 41, Bear Creek 14
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 14 6 21 0 — 41
Bear Creek 7 0 0 7 — 14
VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A Region 1 (at Fossil Ridge High School)
Cherokee Trail def. Columbine 25-12, 25-20, 25-14
Fossil Ridge def. Cherokee Trail 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 (Fossil Ridge advances to 5A state tournament)
Class 5A Region 5 (at Denver East High School)
Denver East def. Rangeview 25-11, 25-21, 25-21
Highlands Ranch def. Rangeview 25-9, 25-13, 25-16
Class 5A Region 6 (at Mountain Vista High School)
Grandview def. Boulder, 3-0
Mountain Vista def. Grandview, 3-0 (Mountain Vista advances to 5A state tournament)