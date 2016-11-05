Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 11.4.16

Overland running back Donavan Carver (9) breaks through the line of scrimmage on his way to a big gain during the second quarter of the Trailblazers’ 49-19 Mount Massive League football loss to Grandview on Nov. 4, 2016, at Legacy Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 4, 2016:

FOOTBALL

Arapahoe 48, Smoky Hill 14

Chaparral 49, Hinkley 0

Grandview 49, Overland 19

Score by quarters:

Overland 7 6 6 0 — 19

Grandview 21 7 14 7 — 49

Overland highlights: Cameron Murray 80 yards passing, passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Jaion Colbert 103 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Jalone’ Rice 71 yards receiving, receiving touchdown

Palmer Ridge 63, Vista PEAK 32

Pomona 35, Cherokee Trail 8

Rangeview 11, Castle View 6

Regis Jesuit 41, Bear Creek 14

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 14 6 21 0 — 41

Bear Creek 7 0 0 7 — 14

VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A Region 1 (at Fossil Ridge High School)

Cherokee Trail def. Columbine 25-12, 25-20, 25-14

Fossil Ridge def. Cherokee Trail 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 (Fossil Ridge advances to 5A state tournament)

Class 5A Region 5 (at Denver East High School)

Denver East def. Rangeview 25-11, 25-21, 25-21

Highlands Ranch def. Rangeview 25-9, 25-13, 25-16

Class 5A Region 6 (at Mountain Vista High School)

Grandview def. Boulder, 3-0

Mountain Vista def. Grandview, 3-0 (Mountain Vista advances to 5A state tournament)