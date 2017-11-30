Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 11.30.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Best of Colorado Invitational — (results/bracket)
First round: Rangeview 70, Mesa Ridge 64
First round: Cherokee Trail 46, Lakewood 35
First round: BC Christian 52, Eaglecrest 48
Warrior Challenge — (results/schedule)
Gateway 59, Grand Junction Central 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bison Bash — (results/schedule)
Greeley Central 53, Vista PEAK 52
La Jolla Country Day Tournament
Spring Valley 47, Regis Jesuit 45
Rebel With A Cause Tournament — (results/bracket)
Eaglecrest 54, Fountain-Fort Carson 52
WRESTLING
Cherokee Trail 37, Eaglecrest 33
Cherry Creek 47, Smoky Hill 27
Grandview 67, Mullen 9
113 pounds: Corbin Keller (Grandview) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: Alejandro Santillan (Grandview) won by forfeit; 126 pounds: Dan Thanh Nguyen (Grandview) pinned Aaron Gonzales (Mullen), 4:50; 132 pounds: Jack Oh (Grandview) won by forfeit; 138 pounds: Matthew Frye (Grandview) won by forfeit; 145 pounds: Dylan Ranieri (Grandview) won by forfeit; 152 pounds: Grady Colgan (Grandview) won by forfeit; 160 pounds: Dimitris Flores (Mullen) dec. Michael Boyle (Grandview), 4-3; 170 pounds: Brice Hartzhheim (Grandview) maj. dec. Cole Nading (Mullen), 15-1; 182 pounds: Joe Renner (Grandview) dec. Sebastian Campos (Mullen), 8-6; 195 pounds: Timothy Thenell (Mullen) pinned Isaac Smith (Grandview), 4:26; 220 pounds: William Wikowsky (Grandview) won by forfeit; 285 pounds: Giovanny Beauge (Grandview) pinned Silva Dante (Mullen), 0:51; 106 pounds: Frankie Sanchez (Grandview) won by forfeit
GIRLS SWIMMING
Smoky Hill 120, Eaglecrest 66