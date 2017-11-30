Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 11.30.17

Rangeview sophomore Christian Speller (23) rises to the basket on his way to a layup during the third quarter of the Raiders’ 70-64 win over Mesa Ridge in a first round game of the Best of Colorado Invitational boys basketball tournament on Nov. 30, 2017, at Highlands Ranch High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Best of Colorado Invitational — (results/bracket)



First round: Rangeview 70, Mesa Ridge 64

First round: Cherokee Trail 46, Lakewood 35

First round: BC Christian 52, Eaglecrest 48

Warrior Challenge — (results/schedule)



Gateway 59, Grand Junction Central 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bison Bash — (results/schedule)

Greeley Central 53, Vista PEAK 52

La Jolla Country Day Tournament

Spring Valley 47, Regis Jesuit 45

Rebel With A Cause Tournament — (results/bracket)



Eaglecrest 54, Fountain-Fort Carson 52

WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail 37, Eaglecrest 33

Cherry Creek 47, Smoky Hill 27

Grandview 67, Mullen 9

113 pounds: Corbin Keller (Grandview) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: Alejandro Santillan (Grandview) won by forfeit; 126 pounds: Dan Thanh Nguyen (Grandview) pinned Aaron Gonzales (Mullen), 4:50; 132 pounds: Jack Oh (Grandview) won by forfeit; 138 pounds: Matthew Frye (Grandview) won by forfeit; 145 pounds: Dylan Ranieri (Grandview) won by forfeit; 152 pounds: Grady Colgan (Grandview) won by forfeit; 160 pounds: Dimitris Flores (Mullen) dec. Michael Boyle (Grandview), 4-3; 170 pounds: Brice Hartzhheim (Grandview) maj. dec. Cole Nading (Mullen), 15-1; 182 pounds: Joe Renner (Grandview) dec. Sebastian Campos (Mullen), 8-6; 195 pounds: Timothy Thenell (Mullen) pinned Isaac Smith (Grandview), 4:26; 220 pounds: William Wikowsky (Grandview) won by forfeit; 285 pounds: Giovanny Beauge (Grandview) pinned Silva Dante (Mullen), 0:51; 106 pounds: Frankie Sanchez (Grandview) won by forfeit

GIRLS SWIMMING

Smoky Hill 120, Eaglecrest 66