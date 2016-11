Smoky Hill sophomore Kenny Foster rises over a pair of Brighton defenders for an easy basket during the Buffaloes’ 84-40 win over Brighton in a non-league boys basketball contest on Nov. 30, 2016, at Smoky Hill High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 82, Chaparral 62

Smoky Hill 84, Brighton 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

George Washington 73, Smoky Hill 22

Regis Jesuit 51, Cherokee Trail 39

Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament

Mountain Vista 61, Rangeview 37