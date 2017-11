Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 11.29.17

Overland senior Lyric Thompson (1) splits a pair of Brighton defenders on her way to the basket during the second quarter of the Trailblazers’ 44-37 loss to the Bulldogs in a non-league girls basketball contest on Nov. 29, 2017, at Overland High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 64, Skyline 59

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 12 15 12 25 — 64

Skyline 22 6 14 17 — 59

Aurora Central points: Jayden Robinson 18, Trusean Vann 15, Adonis Cannon 8, Tylor Williams 8, Samuel Chapman 5, Vicqari Horton 4, Malachi Owens 2, Michael Thompson 2, Jabea Tilong 2

Smoky Hill 70, Brighton 38

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 24 17 23 6 — 70

Brighton 8 10 5 15 — 38

Smoky Hill points: Will Becker 17, John Harge 15, Kenny Foster 9, Quinten Rock 8, Kyle Cabs 7, Eric Williams 6, Mohan 3, Whitaker 3, Weaver 2, Darnell 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brighton 44, Overland 37

Denver South 59, Hinkley 24

Fort Collins 57, Cherokee Trail 36

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 6 7 8 15 — 36

Fort Collins 10 13 18 16 — 57

George Washington 73, Smoky Hill 42

Score by quarters:

Geo. Washington 18 24 8 23 — 73

Smoky Hill 5 17 15 5 — 42

Skyline 52, Aurora Central 2

Rock Canyon/ThunderRidge Tournament

First round: Rock Canyon 42, Rangeview 38