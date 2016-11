Regis Jesuit senior Riley Wiggs (2) leaves his feet to tackle Pomona’s Uriah Vigil during the second half of the Raiders’ 24-7 loss to the Panthers in a Class 5A state semifinal football playoff game on Nov. 26, 2016, at North Area Athletic Complex. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

FOOTBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (semifinals)

(1) Pomona 24, (4) Regis Jesuit 7

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 7 0 0 0 — 7

Pomona 0 14 7 3 — 24

Regis Jesuit highlights: DJ Jackson rushing touchdown; Will Kulick fumble recovery