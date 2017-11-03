Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 11.2.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017:
FOOTBALL
Rangeview 31, Castle View 21 — (game recap & box score)
Score by quarters:
Castle View 0 0 7 14 — 21
Rangeview 7 10 7 7 — 31
Rangeview highlights: Jaelin Odegard passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Josiah Allen receiving touchdown; David Aggrey rushing touchdown; Adam Walker fumble return touchdown; Axel Lara 35 yard field goal
GYMNASTICS
Class 5A state meet (at Thornton High School) — (meet recap & full results)
Team scores: 1. Pomona 188.075 points; 2. OVERLAND 188.050; 3. Thornton 184.125; 4. Broomfield 183.500; 5. Lakewood 182.575; 6. Arvada West 181.850; 7. Ponderosa 179.050; 8. Cherry Creek 176.475; 9. Chatfield 173.925; 10. Palmer Ridge 169.825
All-around (top 15): 1. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 38.800 points; 2. Shaye Mathais (Arvada West), 38.675; 3. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 38.457 (38.463); 4. Kalise Newson (Pomona), 38.475 (38.450); 5. Ana George (Cherry Creek), 38.175; 6. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 37.975; 7. Melia Beccard (Fort Collins), 37.750; 8. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 37.725; 9. Halle Bell (Thornton), 37.025; 10. Carly Schnabel (Lakewood), 36.925; 11. Abby Holbrook (Broomfield), 36.750; 12. Kiki Neff (Lakewood), 36.625; 13. Payton Roberts (Arvada West), 36.350; 14. Midori Coyle (Arvada West), 36.050; 15. Darcy Jew (Broomfield), 35.950