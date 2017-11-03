Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 11.2.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017:

Junior Natalie Wilson, a Vista PEAK student competing for the Overland co-op gymnastics team, performs her routine on the uneven bars during the Class 5A state gymnastics meet on Nov. 2, 2017, at Thornton High School. The Trailblazers finished as the 5A runners-up. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

FOOTBALL

Rangeview 31, Castle View 21 — (game recap & box score)

Score by quarters:

Castle View 0 0 7 14 — 21

Rangeview 7 10 7 7 — 31

Rangeview highlights: Jaelin Odegard passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Josiah Allen receiving touchdown; David Aggrey rushing touchdown; Adam Walker fumble return touchdown; Axel Lara 35 yard field goal

GYMNASTICS

Class 5A state meet (at Thornton High School) — (meet recap & full results)



Team scores: 1. Pomona 188.075 points; 2. OVERLAND 188.050; 3. Thornton 184.125; 4. Broomfield 183.500; 5. Lakewood 182.575; 6. Arvada West 181.850; 7. Ponderosa 179.050; 8. Cherry Creek 176.475; 9. Chatfield 173.925; 10. Palmer Ridge 169.825

All-around (top 15): 1. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 38.800 points; 2. Shaye Mathais (Arvada West), 38.675; 3. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 38.457 (38.463); 4. Kalise Newson (Pomona), 38.475 (38.450); 5. Ana George (Cherry Creek), 38.175; 6. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 37.975; 7. Melia Beccard (Fort Collins), 37.750; 8. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 37.725; 9. Halle Bell (Thornton), 37.025; 10. Carly Schnabel (Lakewood), 36.925; 11. Abby Holbrook (Broomfield), 36.750; 12. Kiki Neff (Lakewood), 36.625; 13. Payton Roberts (Arvada West), 36.350; 14. Midori Coyle (Arvada West), 36.050; 15. Darcy Jew (Broomfield), 35.950