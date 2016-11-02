Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 11.2.16

Rangeview’s Jalen Sanchez, left, and Arapahoe’s JJ Carl (3) vie for ball during the first half of a Class 5A boys state soccer playoff matchup played on Nov. 2, 2016, at Littleton Public Schools Stadium. The Raiders suffered a loss to the Warriors on penalty kicks. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016:

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

(6) Arapahoe 1, (11) Rangeview 1 (Arapahoe wins 4-3 on PKs)

Score by halves:

Rangeview 1 0 0 0 (3) — 1

Arapahoe 1 0 0 0 (4) — 1

Rangeview goal: Alexis Flores

(2) Boulder 5, (15) Regis Jesuit 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 0 0 — 0

Boulder 0 5 — 5

(1) Denver East 3, (17) Cherokee Trail 0

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 0 0 — 0

Denver East 3 0 — 3

(7) Grandview 2, (23) Bear Creek 0

Score by halves:

Bear Creek 0 0 — 0

Grandview 0 2 — 2