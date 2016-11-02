Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 11.2.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016:
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)
(6) Arapahoe 1, (11) Rangeview 1 (Arapahoe wins 4-3 on PKs)
Score by halves:
Rangeview 1 0 0 0 (3) — 1
Arapahoe 1 0 0 0 (4) — 1
Rangeview goal: Alexis Flores
(2) Boulder 5, (15) Regis Jesuit 0
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 0 0 — 0
Boulder 0 5 — 5
(1) Denver East 3, (17) Cherokee Trail 0
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 0 0 — 0
Denver East 3 0 — 3
(7) Grandview 2, (23) Bear Creek 0
Score by halves:
Bear Creek 0 0 — 0
Grandview 0 2 — 2