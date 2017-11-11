Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 11.11.17

Grandview senior Gunner Gentry (19) stretches towards the sideline in front of a Lakewood defender made a third-down catch during the first quarter of the Wolves’ 42-0 Class 5A first round state football playoff win over the Tigers on Nov. 11, 2017, at Legacy Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017:

FOOTBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Grandview 42, Lakewood 0

Score by quarters:

Lakewood 0 0 0 0 — 0

Grandview 14 14 14 0 — 42

Grandview highlights: Jordan Billingsley 4 rushing touchdowns; Aaron Harris rushing touchdown; Andrew Turner receiving touchdown; Kyle Smith passing touchdown