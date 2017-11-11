Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 11.11.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
FOOTBALL
Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)
Grandview 42, Lakewood 0
Score by quarters:
Lakewood 0 0 0 0 — 0
Grandview 14 14 14 0 — 42
Grandview highlights: Jordan Billingsley 4 rushing touchdowns; Aaron Harris rushing touchdown; Andrew Turner receiving touchdown; Kyle Smith passing touchdown