Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 11.1.17

Grandview junior Angelo Mujica (17) jumps to try to block a clearing attempt from Regis Jesuit’s Gabe Simmons during the first half of the Wolves’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in a 2017 Class 5A boys soccer second round state playoff game on Nov. 1, 2017, at Legacy Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017:

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Grandview 2, Regis Jesuit 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 0 0 — 0

Grandview 0 2 — 2

Grandview goals: Jaime Luna (GWG), Ian Oltman. Grandview assist: Tedj Mennana. Grandview saves: Eddie St. Martin (3 shots on goal-3 saves)

Hinkley 2, Rangeview 1 (OT)

Score by halves:

Rangeview 1 0 0 — 1

Hinkley 1 0 1 — 2

Hinkley goals: Enock Kenge 2