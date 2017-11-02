Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 11.1.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)
Grandview 2, Regis Jesuit 0
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 0 0 — 0
Grandview 0 2 — 2
Grandview goals: Jaime Luna (GWG), Ian Oltman. Grandview assist: Tedj Mennana. Grandview saves: Eddie St. Martin (3 shots on goal-3 saves)
Hinkley 2, Rangeview 1 (OT)
Score by halves:
Rangeview 1 0 0 — 1
Hinkley 1 0 1 — 2
Hinkley goals: Enock Kenge 2