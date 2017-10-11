Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.9.17

Aurora Central’s Jose Omar Mejia, right, winds up to get off a shot as Gateway’s Joe Patterson (3) and others try to cut him off during the first half of the Trojans’ 2-1 EMAC boys soccer win over the Olys on Oct. 10, 2017, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Mejia had one of the two goals for Aurora Central. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2017:

VOLLEYBALL

Brighton def. Vista PEAK 25-23, 25-13, 25-17 — Vista PEAK kills: Jaela Stephens 8, Angelina Rivera 7. Vista PEAK assists: Jena Crawford 9, Lindsay Fernandez 9

Cherry Creek def. Overland 25-17, 25-4, 25-9

Eaglecrest def. Smoky Hill 25-14, 17-25, 25-21, 25-22

Cherokee Trail def. Grandview 25-12, 25-15, 23-25, 25-22 — Grandview kills: Kylee Harr 10, Elsa Lamphere 6. Grandview blocks: Kylee Harr 5, Hannah Skurcenski 5. Grandview digs: Elsa Lamphere 20, Georgia Klumker 18, Morgan Rutkowski 15. Grandview assists: Georgia Davis 29

Rangeview def. Northglenn 25-15, 25-23, 25-10

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 2, Gateway 1

Score by halves:

Aur. Central 1 1 — 2

Gateway 0 1 — 1

Aurora Central goals: Jose Omar Mejia, Eduardo Torres. Gateway goal: Juan Simental. Aurora Central saves: Esteban Tavira-Ramirez (6 shots on goal-5 saves). Gateway saves: Erick Torres (14 shots on goal-12 saves)

Cherry Creek 3, Eaglecrest 1

Grandview 6, Overland 0

Score by halves:

Overland 0 0 — 0

Grandview 2 4 — 6

Grandview goals: Angelo Mujica 2, Ransom Hall, Tedj Mennana, Jose Raya, Jackson Tomiyama. Grandview assists: Ian Oltman 2, Tomiyama, AJ Watters. Grandview saves: Eddie St. Martin (4 shots on goal-4 saves)

Hinkley 2, Adams City 1 (OT)

Score by halves:

Hinkley 0 1 1 — 2

Adams City 0 1 0 — 1

Hinkley goals: Danny Gonzalez, Angel Heredia (GWG). Hinkley assist: Gonzalez

Regis Jesuit 1, Heritage 0

Score by halves:

Heritage 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 0 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit goal: Colin Giardino. Regis Jesuit assist: John Langenderfer