Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.7.16

Regis Jesuit’s Kiahn Martinez, left, races across midfield as several Legacy defenders pursue him during the fourth quarter of the Raiders’ 36-7 Mount Antero League football win over the Lightning on Oct. 7, 2016, at Lou Kellogg Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 7, 2016:

FOOTBALL

Chaparral 28, Cherokee Trail 14

Mountain Vista 46, Hinkley 0

Score by quarters:

Mtn. Vista 20 19 7 0 — 46

Hinkley 0 0 0 0 — 0

Hinkley highlights: Calvin Pope 48 yards rushing, 22 yard passing; Omari Walker 22 yards receiving

Regis Jesuit 36, Legacy 9

Score by quarters:

Legacy 3 6 0 0 — 9

Regis Jesuit 0 7 15 14 — 36

Regis Jesuit highlights: Jake Heimlicher fumble return touchdown; Patrick Roe interception return touchdown; DJ Jackson rushing touchdown; Alfred Jones rushing touchdown; Kiahn Martinez rushing touchdown

SOFTBALL

Brighton 17, Grandview 6 (6 inn.)

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Brighton 352 412 — 17 20 2

Grandview 000 150 — 6 12 3

LP — Grandview: Ashley Vallejos (4 2/3 IP, 17 H, 15 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). Grandview hitting: Taryn Moan 2-3, run; Amy Vallejos 2-3; Sophie Herrera 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Terran Caldwell 2-4, run

Eaglecrest 6, Fossil Ridge 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest 100 012 2 — 6 8 0

Fossil Ridge 003 000 0 — 3 9 3

Legend 3, Regis Jesuit 0

Score by innings:

Legend 210 000 0 — 3

Regis Jesuit 000 000 0 — 0