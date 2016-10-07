Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.7.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 7, 2016:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
FOOTBALL
Chaparral 28, Cherokee Trail 14
Mountain Vista 46, Hinkley 0
Score by quarters:
Mtn. Vista 20 19 7 0 — 46
Hinkley 0 0 0 0 — 0
Hinkley highlights: Calvin Pope 48 yards rushing, 22 yard passing; Omari Walker 22 yards receiving
Regis Jesuit 36, Legacy 9
Score by quarters:
Legacy 3 6 0 0 — 9
Regis Jesuit 0 7 15 14 — 36
Regis Jesuit highlights: Jake Heimlicher fumble return touchdown; Patrick Roe interception return touchdown; DJ Jackson rushing touchdown; Alfred Jones rushing touchdown; Kiahn Martinez rushing touchdown
SOFTBALL
Brighton 17, Grandview 6 (6 inn.)
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Brighton 352 412 — 17 20 2
Grandview 000 150 — 6 12 3
LP — Grandview: Ashley Vallejos (4 2/3 IP, 17 H, 15 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). Grandview hitting: Taryn Moan 2-3, run; Amy Vallejos 2-3; Sophie Herrera 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Terran Caldwell 2-4, run
Eaglecrest 6, Fossil Ridge 3
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Eaglecrest 100 012 2 — 6 8 0
Fossil Ridge 003 000 0 — 3 9 3
Legend 3, Regis Jesuit 0
Score by innings:
Legend 210 000 0 — 3
Regis Jesuit 000 000 0 — 0