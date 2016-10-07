Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.6.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016:
FOOTBALL
Eaglecrest 42, Rocky Mountain 7
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 35 7 0 0 — 42
Rocky Mtn. 0 0 7 0 — 7
Eaglecrest highlights: Jalen Mergerson 2 rushing touchdowns, 2 passing touchdowns; Corey Corbin 2 touchdowns receiving, touchdown rushing; Kenny Wantings rushing touchdown
Dakota Ridge 69, Gateway 27
Score by quarters:
Dakota Ridge 21 27 21 0 — 69
Gateway 14 7 0 6 — 27
Gateway highlights: Anthony Byndum 204 yards passing, 2 touchdowns passing, 2 touchdowns rushing; Tyreeh Bell 124 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Markell Davis 150 yards rushing
Arapahoe 35, Overland 14 — A-Town Game of the Week
Score by quarters:
Arapahoe 21 0 7 7 — 35
Overland 7 0 0 7 — 14
Overland highlights: Donovan Carver rushing touchdown; Javon Thermidor fumble return touchdown
VOLLEYBALL
Eaglecrest def. Cherokee Trail 25-18, 25-15, 25-21
Grandview def. Cherry Creek 17-25, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 15-12 — Grandview kills: Marina Schlaepfer 24, Kylee Harr 14, Brennah Gaston 12. Grandview blocks: Alexis Gregson 4, Kylee Harr 4. Grandview digs: Raychel Reed 30, Brennnah Gaston 15, Anjelica Juan 13, Marina Schlaepfer 13. Grandview assists: Angelica Juan 59
Hinkley def. Westminster, 3-0
Rangeview def. Prairie View 17-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-17 — Rangeview kills: Tyler Speller 18, Jaelin Jones 13, Ryan Nelson 6. Rangeview blocks: Tyler Speller 7, Lexi Hurtado 5. Rangeview digs: Kourtney Grunlien 18, Jaelin Jones 11, Kylee Flynn 10. Rangeview assists: Lexi Hurtado 40.
Regis Jesuit def. Douglas County 25-15, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22
Smoky Hill def. Mullen 24-26, 26-24, 25-18, 25-14 — Smoky Hill kills: Jordin O’Brien 11, Hannah Todd 11, Ravyn Burns 10. Smoky Hill blocks: Taylor Burns 7, Hannah Todd 7. Smoky Hill digs: Jordin O’Brien 22, Ariana Cockrell 7. Smoky Hill assists: Ariana Cockrell 43.
Vista PEAK def. Gateway 25-11, 25-22, 25-20 — Vista PEAK kills: Angie Rivera 7, Jadyn Wangaard 7. Vista PEAK digs: Holly Edwards 10, Lindsay Fernandez 8, Aggie Dainko 7. Vista PEAK assists: Lindsay Fernandez 15, Aggie Danko 5.
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central 2, Northglenn 1
Score by halves:
Aur. Central 1 1 — 2
Northglenn 0 1 — 1
Aurora Central goals: Emmanuel Addei, Kevin Tinoco. Aurora Central assists: Brian Hernandez, Alexis Zavala. Aurora Central saves: Johnny Mendez (1 shot on goal-1 save)
Cherokee Trail 4, Overland 0
Score by halves:
Overland 0 0 — 0
Cher. Trail 3 1 — 4
Cherokee Trail goals: Sepand Habibi, Ben Garcia Hernandez, Christian Perez, Jordan Rebik. Cherokee Trail assists: Sam Piatcheck 2, Dane Yarwood. Cherokee Trail saves: Zack Collins (4 shots on goal-4 saves), Luke Eyolfson (1 shot on goal-1 save)
Grandview 3, Eaglecrest 1
Score by halves:
Grandview 2 1 — 3
Eaglecrest 0 1 — 1
Grandview goals: Raymond Jackson, Erik Robinson, Mitch Weyman. Eaglecrest goal: Ayman Bushara. Grandview assists: Jackson, Alex Ruiz, Weyman. Eaglecrest assist: Carlos Diaz. Grandview saves: Eddie St. Martin (2 shots on goal-1 save). Eaglecrest saves: Davis Wheeler (12 shots on goal-9 saves)
Hinkley 5, Thornton 1
Score by halves:
Hinkley 0 5 — 5
Thornton 1 0 — 1
Regis Jesuit 2, Legend 1 (OT)
Score by halves:
Legend 0 1 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 1 0 1 — 2
Regis Jesuit goals: Colton Barry, Colin Giardino. Regis Jesuit assists: Ben Caverra, Mateo Grajales.
Mullen 2, Smoky Hill 1
Score by halves:
Mullen 1 1 — 2
Smoky Hill 0 1 — 1
Rangeview 2, Vista PEAK 1 (OT)
Score by halves:
Rangeview 1 0 1 — 2
Vista PEAK 0 1 0 — 1
Rangeview goals: Joey Carlson (GW), Juan Chavez. Rangeview assists: Ivan Enriquez. Rangeview saves: Juanito Helguera Lopez (4 shots on goal-3 saves)
BOYS TENNIS
Class 5A Region 3 (at Colorado Athletic Club-Monaco)
Team scores: 1. REGIS JESUIT 72, 2. Arapahoe 58, 3. Ralston Valley 39, 4. Fort Collins 31, 5. Liberty 14, 6. Loveland 7, 7. Chaparral 6, 8. Dakota Ridge 3
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 4, Arapahoe 0
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 1 3 — 4
Arapahoe 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit goals: Regan Cadieux 3, Meredith Rogan.
St. Mary’s Academy 2, Smoky Hill 1
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 0 1 — 1
St. Mary’s Acad. 0 2 — 2