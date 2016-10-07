Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.6.16

Rangeview’s Alexis Flores (7) heads a ball past Vista PEAK defender Steven Cano (5) during the first half of the Raiders’ 2-1 overtime EMAC boys soccer win over the Bison on Oct. 6, 2016, at Vista PEAK. Joey Carlson scored in overtime to keep Rangeview unbeaten in league play. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016:

FOOTBALL

Eaglecrest 42, Rocky Mountain 7

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 35 7 0 0 — 42

Rocky Mtn. 0 0 7 0 — 7

Eaglecrest highlights: Jalen Mergerson 2 rushing touchdowns, 2 passing touchdowns; Corey Corbin 2 touchdowns receiving, touchdown rushing; Kenny Wantings rushing touchdown

Dakota Ridge 69, Gateway 27

Score by quarters:

Dakota Ridge 21 27 21 0 — 69

Gateway 14 7 0 6 — 27

Gateway highlights: Anthony Byndum 204 yards passing, 2 touchdowns passing, 2 touchdowns rushing; Tyreeh Bell 124 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Markell Davis 150 yards rushing

Arapahoe 35, Overland 14 — A-Town Game of the Week

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 21 0 7 7 — 35

Overland 7 0 0 7 — 14

Overland highlights: Donovan Carver rushing touchdown; Javon Thermidor fumble return touchdown

VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest def. Cherokee Trail 25-18, 25-15, 25-21

Grandview def. Cherry Creek 17-25, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 15-12 — Grandview kills: Marina Schlaepfer 24, Kylee Harr 14, Brennah Gaston 12. Grandview blocks: Alexis Gregson 4, Kylee Harr 4. Grandview digs: Raychel Reed 30, Brennnah Gaston 15, Anjelica Juan 13, Marina Schlaepfer 13. Grandview assists: Angelica Juan 59

Hinkley def. Westminster, 3-0

Rangeview def. Prairie View 17-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-17 — Rangeview kills: Tyler Speller 18, Jaelin Jones 13, Ryan Nelson 6. Rangeview blocks: Tyler Speller 7, Lexi Hurtado 5. Rangeview digs: Kourtney Grunlien 18, Jaelin Jones 11, Kylee Flynn 10. Rangeview assists: Lexi Hurtado 40.

Regis Jesuit def. Douglas County 25-15, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22

Smoky Hill def. Mullen 24-26, 26-24, 25-18, 25-14 — Smoky Hill kills: Jordin O’Brien 11, Hannah Todd 11, Ravyn Burns 10. Smoky Hill blocks: Taylor Burns 7, Hannah Todd 7. Smoky Hill digs: Jordin O’Brien 22, Ariana Cockrell 7. Smoky Hill assists: Ariana Cockrell 43.

Vista PEAK def. Gateway 25-11, 25-22, 25-20 — Vista PEAK kills: Angie Rivera 7, Jadyn Wangaard 7. Vista PEAK digs: Holly Edwards 10, Lindsay Fernandez 8, Aggie Dainko 7. Vista PEAK assists: Lindsay Fernandez 15, Aggie Danko 5.

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 2, Northglenn 1

Score by halves:

Aur. Central 1 1 — 2

Northglenn 0 1 — 1

Aurora Central goals: Emmanuel Addei, Kevin Tinoco. Aurora Central assists: Brian Hernandez, Alexis Zavala. Aurora Central saves: Johnny Mendez (1 shot on goal-1 save)

Cherokee Trail 4, Overland 0

Score by halves:

Overland 0 0 — 0

Cher. Trail 3 1 — 4

Cherokee Trail goals: Sepand Habibi, Ben Garcia Hernandez, Christian Perez, Jordan Rebik. Cherokee Trail assists: Sam Piatcheck 2, Dane Yarwood. Cherokee Trail saves: Zack Collins (4 shots on goal-4 saves), Luke Eyolfson (1 shot on goal-1 save)

Grandview 3, Eaglecrest 1

Score by halves:

Grandview 2 1 — 3

Eaglecrest 0 1 — 1

Grandview goals: Raymond Jackson, Erik Robinson, Mitch Weyman. Eaglecrest goal: Ayman Bushara. Grandview assists: Jackson, Alex Ruiz, Weyman. Eaglecrest assist: Carlos Diaz. Grandview saves: Eddie St. Martin (2 shots on goal-1 save). Eaglecrest saves: Davis Wheeler (12 shots on goal-9 saves)

Hinkley 5, Thornton 1

Score by halves:

Hinkley 0 5 — 5

Thornton 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit 2, Legend 1 (OT)

Score by halves:

Legend 0 1 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 1 0 1 — 2

Regis Jesuit goals: Colton Barry, Colin Giardino. Regis Jesuit assists: Ben Caverra, Mateo Grajales.

Mullen 2, Smoky Hill 1

Score by halves:

Mullen 1 1 — 2

Smoky Hill 0 1 — 1

Rangeview 2, Vista PEAK 1 (OT)

Score by halves:

Rangeview 1 0 1 — 2

Vista PEAK 0 1 0 — 1

Rangeview goals: Joey Carlson (GW), Juan Chavez. Rangeview assists: Ivan Enriquez. Rangeview saves: Juanito Helguera Lopez (4 shots on goal-3 saves)

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A Region 3 (at Colorado Athletic Club-Monaco)

Team scores: 1. REGIS JESUIT 72, 2. Arapahoe 58, 3. Ralston Valley 39, 4. Fort Collins 31, 5. Liberty 14, 6. Loveland 7, 7. Chaparral 6, 8. Dakota Ridge 3

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 4, Arapahoe 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 1 3 — 4

Arapahoe 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit goals: Regan Cadieux 3, Meredith Rogan.

St. Mary’s Academy 2, Smoky Hill 1

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 0 1 — 1

St. Mary’s Acad. 0 2 — 2