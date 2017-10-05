Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.5.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017:

VOLLEYBALL

Douglas County def. Regis Jesuit 25-21, 25-13, 25-21

Smoky Hill def. Overland 3-0

Vista PEAK def. Gateway 25-19, 25-17, 25-23 — Vista PEAK kills: Angelina Rivera 8, Jaela Stephens 8; Vista PEAK assists: Lindsay Fernandez 13

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 2, Northglenn 0

Score by halves:

Northglenn 0 0 — 0

Aurora Central 2 0 — 2

Aurora Central goals: Carlos Alvarez, Saugat Rai. Aurora Central assists: Jose Mejia 2. Aurora Central saves: Esteban Tavira-Ramirez (4 shots on goal-4 saves)

Cherokee Trail 1, Overland 0

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 0 1 — 1

Overland 0 0 — 0

Grandview 2, Eaglecrest 1

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 1 0 0 — 1

Grandview 1 0 1 — 2

Hinkley 4, Thornton 0

Score by halves:

Thornton 0 0 — 0

Hinkley 2 2 — 4

Rangeview 6, Vista PEAK 2

Score by halves:

Vista PEAK 1 1 — 2

Rangeview 5 1 — 6

Rangeview goals: Alexis Flores 3, Rashid Seidu-Aroza 2, Wally Solanke. Rangeview assists: Luis Cervantes 4, Flores. Rangeview saves: Francisco Avila (4 shots on goal-3 saves), Martin Hoisington (3 shots on goal-2 saves)

Regis Jesuit 3, Legend 2

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 1 2 — 3

Legend 0 2 — 2

Regis Jesuit goals: Grayson Lombardo 3. Regis Jesuit assists: Colin Giardino 2, Cole Blake.

SOFTBALL

Grandview 12, Cherry Creek 8

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Grandview 217 020 0 — 12 15 7

Cherry Creek 000 403 1 — 8 10 2

WP — Grandview: Ashley Vallejos (7 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). Grandview hitting: Taryn Moan 4-4, 2B, RBI, 3 runs; Morgan Quimby 3-5, 5 RBI; Caitlin Smith 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Emilia Coffman 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Elly Smith 2-4, 2B, RBI; Amy Vallejos 1-2, 2B; Sophie Herrera 1-5, run; Jacqueline Ley RBI, run; Jenny Allen run; Madison Depakakibo run

Overland 17, The Academy 0

Score by innings:

The Academy 000 0 — 0

Overland 357 2 — 17

WP — Overland: Gracey Martinez (4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). Overland hitting: Brandi Smith 2-3, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Gracey Martinez 2-4, 3 RBI, run; Ariel Morales 2-3, RBI, 4 runs; Aubre McKay 1-3, 3 RBI, run; Tiana Wittke 1-1, run; Chrissa Johnson RBI; Nicole Price 3 runs; Kiarra Adams run; Jayla Jackson run; Eva Hornberger run; McKinlee Ruskamp run

GYMNASTICS

OVERLAND 179.825 points, Palmer Ridge 163.675, Heritage 159.525, Fort Morgan 150.050

All-around: 1. Sam Demoss (Overland), 34.900 points; Floor exercise: Mabry Robinson (Overland), 9.600; Uneven bars: 1. Natalie Wilson (Overland), 9.125; Vault: T1. Aaliyah Jamison (Overland), 9.150; T1. Mackenzie French (Overland), 9.150