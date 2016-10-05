Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.5.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
VOLLEYBALL
Eaglecrest def. Overland 25-11, 25-12, 25-19
Grandview def. Smoky Hill 25-21, 25-20, 25-22 — Grandview kills: Marina Schlaepfer 8, Madison Fleer 6, Brennah Gaston 5. Grandview digs: Raychel Reed 11, Brennah Gaston 10, Angelica Juan 10. Grandview assists: Angelica Juan 22
SOFTBALL
Arapahoe 21, Overland 3
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Overland 030 0 — 3 6 3
Arapahoe 44(13) x — 21 22 2
Cherokee Trail 8, Eaglecrest 1
Score by innings:
Cher. Trail 102 032 0 — 8
Eaglecrest 000 010 0 — 1
WP — Cherokee Trail: Audrey Pickett (7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Alyssa Pinto 4-4, run; Chloe Knapp 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Delanie Cox 2-4, 3 RBI, run
Cherry Creek 13, Smoky Hill 10
Score by innings:
Smoky Hill 102 034 0 — 10
Cherry Creek 002 920 x — 13
LP — Smoky Hill: Kayla Banks (6 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Kayla Banks 4-4, 4 runs; Emilie Roberts 3-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Emily Botkin 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI
Mullen 11, Grandview 4
Regis Jesuit 7, Castle View 0
Score by innings:
Castle View 000 000 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 002 302 x — 7
WP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Rebekah Hale 4-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Erin Templeton 3-3, run; Isabel Macias 2-4, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, run; Erin Pendleton 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI