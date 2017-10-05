Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.4.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017:

SOFTBALL

Arapahoe 16, Overland 0

Castle View 4, Regis Jesuit 1

Eaglecrest 15, Cherokee Trail 5

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest 301 56 — 15 10 2

Cher. Trail 301 01 — 5 7 3

WP — Eaglecrest: Braelyne Crenshaw (5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 7 K). LP — Cherokee Trail: Ashley Quinn

Eaglecrest hitting: Rachel Sabourin 3-3, 2 RBI, 4 runs; Hannah Jensen 2-3, 2B, HR, 5 RBI; Brandee Morris 2-3, 2B, HR, RBI, 2 runs; Braelyne Crenshaw 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, run; Mackenzie Hochstetler 2-4; Kailey Wilson 1-1, HR, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Rylee Waggoner 1-4, run; Alicia Fraire run; Isabelle Coffman run. Cherokee Trail hitting: Megan Medhus 2-3, run; Delanie Cox 1-2, HR, RBI, 2 runs; Adreanna Lance 1-2, RBI; Lexi Gillen 1-2, RBI; Kelsey Bell 1-3; Haley Albers 1-3; Shae Bolland run; Alexis Cortez run

Grandview 2, Mullen 1

Smoky Hill 3, Cherry Creek 0

Vista PEAK 23, Thornton 4

FIELD HOCKEY

Golden 2, Smoky Hill 1