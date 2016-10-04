Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.4.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

VOLLEYBALL

Vista PEAK def. Adams City 25-6, 25-9, 25-15

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 1, Brighton 0

Score by halves:

Brighton 0 0 — 0

Aur. Central 1 0 — 1

Aurora Central goal: Emmanuel Addei. Aurora Central assists: Yishak Bedaso, Jesus Sanchez. Aurora Central saves: Ulisses Cosme-Garcia (2 shots on goal-2 saves)

Gateway 3, Westminster 1

Score by halves:

Gateway 1 2 — 3

Westminster 0 1 — 1

Ponderosa 2, Regis Jesuit 1

Score by halves:

Ponderosa 0 2 — 2

Regis Jesuit 0 1 — 1

Rangeview 2, Adams City 1

Vista PEAK 6, Northglenn 0

Score by halves:

Northglenn 0 0 — 0

Vista PEAK 4 2 — 6

SOFTBALL

Brighton 20, Hinkley 0

Northglenn 24, Aurora Central 0 (3 inn.)

Score by innings:

Northglenn (11)67 — 24

Aur. Central 000 — 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Mountain Vista 3, Grandview 1

Score by halves:

Mtn. Vista 2 1 — 3

Grandview 0 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit 5, St. Mary’s Academy 1

Smoky Hill 2, Golden 2 (OT)

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 0 2 0 — 2

Golden 0 2 0 — 2

Smoky Hill goals: Kodi Paules 2