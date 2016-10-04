Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.4.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016:
VOLLEYBALL
Vista PEAK def. Adams City 25-6, 25-9, 25-15
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central 1, Brighton 0
Score by halves:
Brighton 0 0 — 0
Aur. Central 1 0 — 1
Aurora Central goal: Emmanuel Addei. Aurora Central assists: Yishak Bedaso, Jesus Sanchez. Aurora Central saves: Ulisses Cosme-Garcia (2 shots on goal-2 saves)
Gateway 3, Westminster 1
Score by halves:
Gateway 1 2 — 3
Westminster 0 1 — 1
Ponderosa 2, Regis Jesuit 1
Score by halves:
Ponderosa 0 2 — 2
Regis Jesuit 0 1 — 1
Rangeview 2, Adams City 1
Vista PEAK 6, Northglenn 0
Score by halves:
Northglenn 0 0 — 0
Vista PEAK 4 2 — 6
SOFTBALL
Brighton 20, Hinkley 0
Northglenn 24, Aurora Central 0 (3 inn.)
Score by innings:
Northglenn (11)67 — 24
Aur. Central 000 — 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Mountain Vista 3, Grandview 1
Score by halves:
Mtn. Vista 2 1 — 3
Grandview 0 1 — 1
Regis Jesuit 5, St. Mary’s Academy 1
Smoky Hill 2, Golden 2 (OT)
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 0 2 0 — 2
Golden 0 2 0 — 2
Smoky Hill goals: Kodi Paules 2