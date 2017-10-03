Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.3.17

Eaglecrest senior Lauren Myli, right, tries to put the ball away as Grandview’s Kylie Harr, right, rises to meet her during the fourth set of the Raptors’ 3-1 Centennial League volleyball win over the visiting Wolves on Oct. 3, 2017. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017:

VOLLEYBALL

Cherry Creek def. Smoky Hill 25-10, 25-7, 25-11

Eaglecrest def. Grandview, 3-1

Mullen def. Overland 25-15, 25-9, 25-23

Rangeview def. Gateway, 3-0

Vista PEAK def. Adams City 25-9, 25-9, 25-14 — Vista PEAK kills: Kirsten Anderson 6, Julia Rosales 6, Aleesia Smith 6. Vista PEAK digs: Lindsay Fernandez 13, Kaley Jewell 10. Vista PEAK assists: Lindsay Fernandez 16, Jena Crawford 10

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe 2, Eaglecrest 1 (OT)

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest  1  0  0  0 — 1

Arapahoe    1  0  0  1 — 2

Aurora Central 3, Brighton 0

Score by halves:

Aurora Central  3  0 — 3

Brighton              0  0 — 0

Gateway 2, Westminster 2 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Westminster  1  1  0  0 — 2

Gateway          1  1  0  0 — 2

Gateway goals: Josh Guzman, Ricardo Vazquez Ortiz. Gateway assists: John Patterson, Erick Torres. Gateway saves: Erick Torres (9 shots on goal-7 saves)

Grandview 3, Cherokee Trail 1

Score by halves:

Grandview  1  2 — 3

Cher. Trail   1  0 — 1

Rangeview 3, Adams City 2

Score by halves:

Rangeview   1  2 — 3

Adams City  2  0 — 2

Regis Jesuit 1, Ponderosa 1 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit  1  0  0  0 — 1

Ponderosa     1  0  0  0 — 1

Smoky Hill 4, Overland 1

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill  2  2 — 4

Overland      1  0 — 1

SOFTBALL

Brighton 25, Hinkley 0

Northglenn 20, Aurora Central 0

BOYS GOLF

Class 5A state tournament (at CommonGround G.C.)

Team scores (par 213-213 — 426): 1. REGIS JESUIT 217-225 – 442; 2. Cherry Creek 221-228 — 449; T3. Arapahoe 228-222 — 450; T3. Grand Junction 226-224 — 450; 5. Denver East 228-229 – 457; 6. Fossil Ridge 222-236 — 458; 7. Heritage 229-230 — 459; 8. ThunderRidge 224-237 — 460; T9. Rock Canyon 236-226 — 462; T9. Fairview 226-236 — 462; 12. Fruita Monument 244-228 — 472; T13. Legacy 250-241 — 491; T13. Monarch 243-248 — 491

Top 10 individuals (par 71-71 — 142): 1. DAVIS BRYANT 70-69 — 139; 2. Dillon Stewart (Fossil Ridge) 69-72 — 141; 3. Canon Olkowski (Grand Junction) 70-72 — 142; T4. CAL MCCOY (REGIS JESUIT) 70-74 — 144; T4. Tommy Packer (Arapahoe) 72-72 — 144; T6. BEAM BOONTA (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 74-72 — 146; T6. Freddie Gluck (Boulder) 73-73 — 146; T6. Sam Blackwood (Heritage) 71-75 — 146; T6. Ryder Heuston (Fairview) 72-74 — 146; T6. Connor Jones (Mountain Range) 72-74 — 146

Other Aurora individuals: T11. Cameron Kirke (Regis Jesuit) 71-76 — 147; T15. Chris Kennedy (Smoky Hill) 73-76 — 149; T23. Drew Anderson (Regis Jesuit) 76-75 — 151; T47. Walker Fuller (Regis Jesuit) 78-80 — 158

