Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.3.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 3, 2016:

VOLLEYBALL

Mountain Vista def. Regis Jesuit 25-14, 27-25, 25-17

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 9, Grandview 4

Score by innings:

Grandview 040 000 0 — 4

Cher. Trail 201 060 x — 9

WP — Cherokee Trail: Emily Bell (7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Kaitlynn Roenfeldt 1-2, HR, 4 RBI, run; Alyssa Pinto 3-4, 2B, HR, RBI, 2 SBs, 3 runs; Delanie Cox 2-4, 2B, RBI, run

Northglenn 31, Gateway 1 (3 inn.)

Score by innings:

Northglenn (21)46 — 31

Gateway 100 — 1