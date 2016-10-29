Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.28.16

Regis Jesuit’s Kasandra Sturges, right, sets a ball for teammate Liz Koch (12) as Smoky Hill’s Jordin O’Brien (7) waits to put up a block during the first set of the Raiders’ 25-16, 25-17 win over the Buffaloes at the Legend Titan Classic volleyball tournament on Oct. 28, 2016, at Legend High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 28, 2016:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

FOOTBALL

Adams City 22, Gateway 20

Bear Creek 41, Aurora Central 17

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 0 7 7 3 — 17

Bear Creek 13 14 7 7 — 41

Boulder 45, Smoky Hill 26

Cherokee Trail 38, Mountain Vista 25

Doherty 43, Overland 16

Grandview 31, Doherty 10

Regis Jesuit 52, Westminster 13

Score by quarters:

Westminster 0 0 7 6 — 13

Regis Jesuit 17 21 14 0 — 52

Regis Jesuit highlights: DJ Jackson 2 rushing touchdowns; Kiahn Martinez rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown; Alfred Jones rushing touchdown; Chris Adams rushing touchdown; Mike McPeek passing touchdown; Jake Heimlicher defensive touchdown; Jared Worrick 42 yard field goal

Thomas Jefferson 35, Vista PEAK 34

Score by quarters:

Thomas Jefferson 0 22 6 7 — 35

Vista PEAK 14 12 0 8 — 34

Vista PEAK highlights: Derrick Smashum 255 yards passing, 3 passing touchdowns; J.J. Augustus 116 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Dylan Holt 71 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Tyshun Hamilton receiving touchdown; Tyrese Bailey 54 yards rushing, rushing touchdown, 45 yards receiving; Daniel Smashum passing touchdown

VOLLEYBALL

Boulder def. Hinkley 25-8, 25-13, 25-11

Cheyenne Mountain Tournament

Grandview def. Valor Christian 20-25, 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 17-15 — Grandview kills: Alexis Gregson 12, Brennah Gaston 10, Kylee Harr 10, Marina Schlaepfer 9. Grandview blocks: Alexis Gregson 13, Madison Fleer 11, Kylee Harr 8. Grandview digs: Raychel Reed 21, Angelica Juan 20, Marina Schlaepfer 20, Brennah Gaston 13. Grandview assists: Angelica Juan 36

Cheyenne Mountain def. Grandview 25-13, 19-25, 25-13, 25-19 — Grandview kills: Alexis Gregson 14, Brennah Gaston 11, Kylee Harr 9. Grandview digs: Brennah Gaston 20, Raychel Reed 18, Marina Schlaepfer 11. Grandview assists: Angelica Juan 35

Legend Titan Classic

Regis Jesuit def. Smoky Hill 25-16, 25-17

University def. Smoky Hill 25-13, 25-12

University def. Regis Jesuit 25-16, 15-25, 15-12

Ponderosa Mustang Classic

Cherokee Trail def. Douglas County 25-18, 30-28, 22-25, 25-16