Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.27.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016:
FOOTBALL
Eaglecrest 38, Ralston Valley 21
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 7 14 7 10 — 38
Ralston Valley 0 7 7 7 — 21
Eaglecrest highlights: Jalen Mergerson 2 passing touchdowns, 2 rushing touchdowns; Victor Garnes receiving touchdown, kickoff return touchdown, interception; Corey Corbin receiving touchdown; Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez 29 yard field goal; Kyle Johnson interception
VOLLEYBALL
Hinkley def. Gateway 3-2
Vista PEAK def. Thornton 3-2
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (first round)
(4) Broomfield 2, (29) Gateway 1
(17) Cherokee Trail 1, (16) Rock Canyon 0
(7) Grandview 9, (27) Fruita Monument 0
(11) Rangeview 5, (22) Greeley West 1
(15) Regis Jesuit 4, (18) Vista Ridge 3