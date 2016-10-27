Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.27.16

Aurora Central junior defender Eduardo Torres (19) closes in on Arapahoe’s Ethan Fahn as he plays a high ball during the first half of the Trojans’ 3-1 loss to the Warriors in a Class 5A boys soccer first round state playoff game on Oct. 27, 2016, at Littleton Public Schools Stadium. Aurora teams finished 4-2 in the opening round of the soccer postseason. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

FOOTBALL

Eaglecrest 38, Ralston Valley 21

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 7 14 7 10 — 38

Ralston Valley 0 7 7 7 — 21

Eaglecrest highlights: Jalen Mergerson 2 passing touchdowns, 2 rushing touchdowns; Victor Garnes receiving touchdown, kickoff return touchdown, interception; Corey Corbin receiving touchdown; Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez 29 yard field goal; Kyle Johnson interception

VOLLEYBALL

Hinkley def. Gateway 3-2

Vista PEAK def. Thornton 3-2

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (first round)

(4) Broomfield 2, (29) Gateway 1

(17) Cherokee Trail 1, (16) Rock Canyon 0

(7) Grandview 9, (27) Fruita Monument 0

(11) Rangeview 5, (22) Greeley West 1

(15) Regis Jesuit 4, (18) Vista Ridge 3