Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.26.17

Eaglecrest defender AJ Garza (22) clears a ball from in front of the Raptors’ goal as two Far Northeast Warriors players close in during the first half of a Class 5A boys soccer first round state playoffs game on Oct. 26, 2017, at the Evie Dennis Campus. In wind and snow, the Warriors prevailed 3-1 over the Raptors, who were in the playoffs for the first time since 2012. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017:

FOOTBALL

Boulder 14, Smoky Hill 0

Eaglecrest 17, Ralston Valley 15

Rock Canyon 30, Hinkley 0

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (first round)

Far Northeast Warriors 3, Eaglecrest 1

Fort Collins 6, Gateway 0

Grandview 1, Fruita Monument 0

Hinkley 3, Rocky Mountain 1

Legacy 1, Aurora Central 0

Rangeview 2, Cherokee Trail 1

Regis Jesuit 1, Pine Creek 0 (OT)

Score by halves:

Pine Creek 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 0 0 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit goal: Dean Maloney. Regis Jesuit assist: Nick Dermer

VOLLEYBALL

Ponderosa def. Regis Jesuit 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 29-27

Prairie View def. Aurora Central 25-22, 25-12, 25-21

Rangeview def. Adams City 25-13, 25-10, 25-18

Vista PEAK def. Thornton 25-14, 25-4, 25-18