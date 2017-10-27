Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.26.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017:
FOOTBALL
Boulder 14, Smoky Hill 0
Eaglecrest 17, Ralston Valley 15
Rock Canyon 30, Hinkley 0
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (first round)
Far Northeast Warriors 3, Eaglecrest 1
Fort Collins 6, Gateway 0
Grandview 1, Fruita Monument 0
Hinkley 3, Rocky Mountain 1
Legacy 1, Aurora Central 0
Rangeview 2, Cherokee Trail 1
Regis Jesuit 1, Pine Creek 0 (OT)
Score by halves:
Pine Creek 0 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 0 0 1 — 1
Regis Jesuit goal: Dean Maloney. Regis Jesuit assist: Nick Dermer
VOLLEYBALL
Ponderosa def. Regis Jesuit 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 29-27
Prairie View def. Aurora Central 25-22, 25-12, 25-21
Rangeview def. Adams City 25-13, 25-10, 25-18
Vista PEAK def. Thornton 25-14, 25-4, 25-18