Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.25.16

Aurora Central’s Akolda Regdebol puts up a block against Hinkley’s Kayla Readus (2) during the third set of the Trojans’ 25-16, 25-20, 25-22 sweep of the Thunderbirds on Oct. 25, 2016, at Hinkley High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016:

VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central def. Hinkley 25-16, 25-20, 25-22

Eaglecrest def. Douglas County 26-24, 26-24, 25-19 — Eaglecrest kills: Lorrin Poulter 10, Rachael Perrine 9. Eaglecrest blocks: Nyliah Horton 7. Eaglecrest digs: Makenzi Kissman 11, Rachael Perrine 9. Eaglecrest assists: Lorrin Poulter 13, Jordyn Hansen 11

Prairie View def. Vista PEAK 25-15, 25-17, 18-25, 21-25, 15-7 — Vista PEAK kills: Lindsay Fernandez 11, Jadyn Wangaard 9, Alyssa George 8. Vista PEAK digs: Holly Edwards 18, Alyssa George 12, Tina Thatch 11. Vista PEAK assists: Lindsay Fernandez 18, Aggie Dainko 14