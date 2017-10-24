Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.24.17

Aurora Central senior Kyleah Johnson (11) tips the ball over Hinkley blocker Jackie Saenz (8) during the third set of the Trojans’ EMAC volleyball sweep of the Thunderbirds on Oct. 24, 2017, at Aurora Central High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017:

VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central def. Hinkley, 3-0

Brighton def. Gateway 25-20, 25-17, 25-15

Prairie View def. Vista PEAK 25-222, 25-21, 25-18 — Vista PEAK kills: Lindsay Fernandez 6, Aleesia Smith 5, Angelina Rivera 4, Jaela Stephens 4. Vista PEAK assists: Jena Crawford 10, Lindsay Fernandez 9

ThunderRidge def. Regis Jesuit, 3-0

FIELD HOCKEY

State playoffs (semifinals)

Palmer Ridge 3, Regis Jesuit 1

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 1 0 — 1

Palmer Ridge 2 1 — 3

Regis Jesuit goal: Regan Cadieux