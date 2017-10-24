Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.24.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017:
VOLLEYBALL
Aurora Central def. Hinkley, 3-0
Brighton def. Gateway 25-20, 25-17, 25-15
Prairie View def. Vista PEAK 25-222, 25-21, 25-18 — Vista PEAK kills: Lindsay Fernandez 6, Aleesia Smith 5, Angelina Rivera 4, Jaela Stephens 4. Vista PEAK assists: Jena Crawford 10, Lindsay Fernandez 9
ThunderRidge def. Regis Jesuit, 3-0
FIELD HOCKEY
State playoffs (semifinals)
Palmer Ridge 3, Regis Jesuit 1
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 1 0 — 1
Palmer Ridge 2 1 — 3
Regis Jesuit goal: Regan Cadieux