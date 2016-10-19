Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.19.16

With the encouragement of her teammates, Drew Morrisey — an Eaglecrest student competing for the Overland co-op gymnastics team — makes her approach her to the vault during the 2016 Centennial/Continental League Championship gymnastics meet on Oct. 19, 2016, at Overland High School. The Trailblazers won the championship as a team. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016:

VOLLEYBALL

Cherry Creek def. Overland 25-10, 25-10, 25-9

GYMNASTICS

Centennial/Continental League Championships (at Overland)

Team scores: 1. OVERLAND 183.550 points; 2. Cherry Creek 178.900; 3. Ponderosa 177.625; 4. Elizabeth 172.000; 5. Palmer Ridge 167.800; 6. Rock Canyon 166.550; 7. Heritage 162.4; 8. D20 154.925

All-around: 1. Mackenzie Doerr (Cherry Creek), 38.300 points; 2. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 36.725; 3. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 36.450; Vault: 1. Mackenzie Doerr (Cherry Creek), 9.800 points; 2. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 9.500; 3. ANNABELLE PEDDERSON (OVERLAND), 9.475; Uneven bars: 1. Mackenzie Doerr (Cherry Creek), 9.400 points; 2. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.275; 3. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.100; Balance beam: 1. Mackenzie Doerr (Cherry Creek), 9.500 points; 2. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.450; 3. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 9.175; Floor exercise: T1. Avery Paxton (Cherry Creek), 9.600 points; T1. CHRISTIE YEE (OVERLAND), 9.600; 3. Mackenzie Doerr (Cherry Creek), 9.600