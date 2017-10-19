Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.18.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017:

FIELD HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 2, Grandview 0

Score by halves:

Cherry Creek 1 1 — 2

Grandview 0 0 — 0

Kent Denver 5, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

Kent Denver 2 3 — 5

Regis Jesuit 5, Arapahoe 1

Regis Jesuit goals: Regan Cadieux 3, Bridget Kennedy, Sarah Tartell. Regis Jesuit assists: Anna Bonner, Kennedy.

GYMNASTICS

Centennial/Continental League Championships

Team scores: 1. OVERLAND 184.625 points; 2. Elizabeth 176.650; 3. Ponderosa 175.900; 4. Cherry Creek 174.500; 5. Heritage 167.575; 6. Palmer Ridge 166.150; 7. Rock Canyon 165.575; 8. Rampart 165.500

All-Around (top five): 1. Ana George (Cherry Creek), 38.400; 2. Anastasia Buzalsky (Elizabeth), 37.700; 3. SAM DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 37.525; 4. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 36.300; 5. Maddie Gottlieb, 35.525

Vault (top five): 1. Ana George (Cherry Creek), 9.575; 2. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 9.525; 3. Anastasia Buzalsky (Elizabeth), 9.300; T4. SARA LIBRATORE (OVERLAND), 9.250; T4. MACKENZIE FRENCH (OVERLAND), 9.250

Balance beam (top five): 1. SAM DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.750; 2. Ana George (Cherry Creek), 9.675; 3. ELENA REIFFIN (OVERLAND), 9.600; 4. Anastasia Buzalsky (Elizabeth), 9.450; 5. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.350

Uneven bars (top five): 1. Ana George (Cherry Creek), 9.475 points; 2. Anastasia Buzalsky (Elizabeth), 9.325; 3. SAM DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.225; 4. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.100; 5. NATALIE WILSON (OVERLAND), 8.825

Floor exercise (top five): 1. CHRISTIE YEE (OVERLAND), 9.750; 2. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.675; 3. Ana George (Cherry Creek), 9.675; 4. Anastasia Buzalsky (Elizabeth), 9.625; 5. SARA LIBRATORE (OVERLAND), 9.550