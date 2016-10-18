Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.18.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016:
VOLLEYBALL
Brighton def. Aurora Central 25-6, 25-14, 25-15
Cherry Creek def. Cherokee Trail 25-16, 25-18, 25-18
Eaglecrest def. Mullen 25-14, 25-15, 25-18
Grandview def. Arapahoe 23-25, 13-25, 25-23, 25-x, 15-13
Vista PEAK def. Hinkley 25-19, 25-17, 26-24 — Vista PEAK kills: Alyssa George 8, Angie Rivera 7. Vista PEAK digs: Holly Edwards 10, Alyssa George 6. Vista PEAK assists: Lindsay Fernandez 19
BOYS SOCCER
Arapahoe 4, Overland 1
Score by halves:
Overland 0 1 — 1
Arapahoe 1 3 — 4
Cherokee Trail 4, Eaglecrest 3 (OT)
Score by halves:
Cherokee Trail 0 3 1 — 4
Eaglecrest 1 2 0 — 3
Cherry Creek 2, Smoky Hill 0
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0
Cherry Creek 0 2 — 2
Gateway 5, Northglenn 2
Score by halves:
Northglenn 2 0 — 2
Gateway 2 3 — 5
Gateway goals: Silvaking Addo, Josh Guzman, Joey Patterson, Juan Simental, Miguel Zambrano. Gateway assists: Saul Aguilar 2, Pascual Lozoya, Simental, Zambrano. Gateway saves: Samuel Arroyo (5 shots on goal-5 saves), Erick Torres (6 shots on goal-4 saves)
Rangeview 2, Prairie View 0
Regis Jesuit 4, Chaparral 0
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 2 2 — 4
Chaparral 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit goals: Dean Maloney 2, Devin Llorente, Kevin Toole. Regis Jesuit assists: Marco Grajales, Grayson Lombardo, CJ Wilson.
Vista PEAK 4, Thornton 2
Score by halves:
Vista PEAK 4 0 — 4
Thornton 2 0 — 2
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 4, Liberty 1