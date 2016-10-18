Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.18.16

Vista PEAK junior Julia Rosales (12) bumps a ball near the net during the third set of the Bison’s 25-19, 25-17, 26-24 EMAC volleyball victory over Hinkley on Oct. 18, 2016, at Hinkley High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016:

VOLLEYBALL

Brighton def. Aurora Central 25-6, 25-14, 25-15

Cherry Creek def. Cherokee Trail 25-16, 25-18, 25-18

Eaglecrest def. Mullen 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

Grandview def. Arapahoe 23-25, 13-25, 25-23, 25-x, 15-13

Vista PEAK def. Hinkley 25-19, 25-17, 26-24 — Vista PEAK kills: Alyssa George 8, Angie Rivera 7. Vista PEAK digs: Holly Edwards 10, Alyssa George 6. Vista PEAK assists: Lindsay Fernandez 19

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe 4, Overland 1

Score by halves:

Overland 0 1 — 1

Arapahoe 1 3 — 4

Cherokee Trail 4, Eaglecrest 3 (OT)

Score by halves:

Cherokee Trail 0 3 1 — 4

Eaglecrest 1 2 0 — 3

Cherry Creek 2, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

Cherry Creek 0 2 — 2

Gateway 5, Northglenn 2

Score by halves:

Northglenn 2 0 — 2

Gateway 2 3 — 5

Gateway goals: Silvaking Addo, Josh Guzman, Joey Patterson, Juan Simental, Miguel Zambrano. Gateway assists: Saul Aguilar 2, Pascual Lozoya, Simental, Zambrano. Gateway saves: Samuel Arroyo (5 shots on goal-5 saves), Erick Torres (6 shots on goal-4 saves)

Rangeview 2, Prairie View 0

Regis Jesuit 4, Chaparral 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 2 2 — 4

Chaparral 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit goals: Dean Maloney 2, Devin Llorente, Kevin Toole. Regis Jesuit assists: Marco Grajales, Grayson Lombardo, CJ Wilson.

Vista PEAK 4, Thornton 2

Score by halves:

Vista PEAK 4 0 — 4

Thornton 2 0 — 2

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 4, Liberty 1