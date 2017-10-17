Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.17.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017:
VOLLEYBALL
Brighton def. Aurora Central 26-24, 25-14, 25-16
Centennial League Challenge
Cherokee Trail def. Overland 25-9, 25-8, 25-9
Cherry Creek def. Smoky Hill, 3-0
Eaglecrest def. Mullen 17-25, 25-9, 25-23, 17-25, 15-11
Grandview def. Arapahoe 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 15-12 — Grandview kills: Elsa Lamphere 17, Kylee Harr 16, Hannah Skurcenski 10. Grandview blocks: Kylee Harr 5. Grandview digs: Georgia Klumker 36, Morgan Rutkowski 16, Elsa Lamphere 13. Grandview assists: Georgia Davis 38, Payton Wolf 13
BOYS SOCCER
Arapahoe 5, Overland 1
Score by halves:
Arapahoe 3 2 — 5
Overland 1 0 — 1
Aurora Central 3, Westminster 0
Score by halves:
Aurora Central 2 1 — 3
Westminster 0 0 — 0
Aurora Central goals: Jose Bucio, Zach Niare, Eduardo Torres. Aurora Central assists: Saugat Rai 2, Carlos Alvarez. Aurora Central saves: Esteban Tavira-Ramirez (4 shots on goal-4 saves)
Cherokee Trail 2, Eaglecrest 0
Cherry Creek 5, Smoky Hill 1
Score by halves:
Cherry Creek 3 2 — 5
Smoky Hill 0 1 — 1
Gateway 3, Northglenn 2 (OT)
Score by halves:
Gateway 1 1 1 — 3
Northglenn 1 1 0 — 2
Gateway goals: Ian Lujan Gurrola, Joey Patterson, Juan Simental. Gateway assists: Saul Aguilar, Cezari Habumugisha, Simental. Gateway saves: Erick Torres (11 shots on goal-9 saves)
Grandview 6, Mullen 0
Score by halves:
Mullen 0 0 — 0
Grandview 5 1 — 6
Grandview goals: Peter Goldy, Ian Oltman, Josh Pyle, Erik Robinson, Jose Raya, AJ Watters. Grandview assists: Angelo Mujica 2, Kyle Hernandez, Oltman. Grandview saves: Eddie St. Martin (2 shots on goal-2 save)
Hinkley 7, Brighton 1
Score by halves:
Brighton 0 1 — 1
Hinkley 2 5 — 7
Rangeview 6, Prairie View 0
Score by halves:
Prairie View 0 0 — 0
Rangeview 1 5 — 6
Regis Jesuit 3, Chaparral 1
Score by halves:
Chaparral 1 0 — 1
Regis Jesuit 1 2 — 3
Regis Jesuit goals: Colton Barry, Grayson Lombardo, Dean Maloney. Regis Jesuit assists: Colin Giardino 2, Cole Blake.
Vista PEAK 6, Thornton 5 (OT)
Score by halves:
Thornton 2 3 0 0 — 5
Vista PEAK 2 3 0 1 — 6