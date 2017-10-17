Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.17.17

Smoky Hill senior Colton Storm (18) volleys a ball near midfield during the second half of the Buffaloes’ 5-1 Centennial League boys soccer loss to Cherry Creek on Oct. 17, 2017, at Smoky Hill High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017:

VOLLEYBALL

Brighton def. Aurora Central 26-24, 25-14, 25-16

Centennial League Challenge

Cherokee Trail def. Overland 25-9, 25-8, 25-9

Cherry Creek def. Smoky Hill, 3-0

Eaglecrest def. Mullen 17-25, 25-9, 25-23, 17-25, 15-11

Grandview def. Arapahoe 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 15-12 — Grandview kills: Elsa Lamphere 17, Kylee Harr 16, Hannah Skurcenski 10. Grandview blocks: Kylee Harr 5. Grandview digs: Georgia Klumker 36, Morgan Rutkowski 16, Elsa Lamphere 13. Grandview assists: Georgia Davis 38, Payton Wolf 13

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe 5, Overland 1

Score by halves:

Arapahoe 3 2 — 5

Overland 1 0 — 1

Aurora Central 3, Westminster 0

Score by halves:

Aurora Central 2 1 — 3

Westminster 0 0 — 0

Aurora Central goals: Jose Bucio, Zach Niare, Eduardo Torres. Aurora Central assists: Saugat Rai 2, Carlos Alvarez. Aurora Central saves: Esteban Tavira-Ramirez (4 shots on goal-4 saves)

Cherokee Trail 2, Eaglecrest 0

Cherry Creek 5, Smoky Hill 1

Score by halves:

Cherry Creek 3 2 — 5

Smoky Hill 0 1 — 1

Gateway 3, Northglenn 2 (OT)

Score by halves:

Gateway 1 1 1 — 3

Northglenn 1 1 0 — 2

Gateway goals: Ian Lujan Gurrola, Joey Patterson, Juan Simental. Gateway assists: Saul Aguilar, Cezari Habumugisha, Simental. Gateway saves: Erick Torres (11 shots on goal-9 saves)

Grandview 6, Mullen 0

Score by halves:

Mullen 0 0 — 0

Grandview 5 1 — 6

Grandview goals: Peter Goldy, Ian Oltman, Josh Pyle, Erik Robinson, Jose Raya, AJ Watters. Grandview assists: Angelo Mujica 2, Kyle Hernandez, Oltman. Grandview saves: Eddie St. Martin (2 shots on goal-2 save)

Hinkley 7, Brighton 1

Score by halves:

Brighton 0 1 — 1

Hinkley 2 5 — 7

Rangeview 6, Prairie View 0

Score by halves:

Prairie View 0 0 — 0

Rangeview 1 5 — 6

Regis Jesuit 3, Chaparral 1

Score by halves:

Chaparral 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit 1 2 — 3

Regis Jesuit goals: Colton Barry, Grayson Lombardo, Dean Maloney. Regis Jesuit assists: Colin Giardino 2, Cole Blake.

Vista PEAK 6, Thornton 5 (OT)

Score by halves:

Thornton 2 3 0 0 — 5

Vista PEAK 2 3 0 1 — 6