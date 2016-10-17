Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.17.16

Grandview’s Erin Drumm, back, and Smoky Hill’s Maggie Pearson vie for a loose ball near midfield during the second half of the Wolves’ 1-0 overtime field hockey win over the Buffaloes on Oct. 17, 2016, at Legacy Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 17, 2016:

VOLLEYBALL

Thornton def. Gateway 25-21, 25-27, 26-28, 25-22, 15-8 — Gateway kills: Sheridan Prince 7, Breanna Espinal 6. Gateway blocks: Amber Pippins 5. Gateway digs: Michaela Dhainin 15, Breanna Espinal 14, Kiyah Pixler 11. Gateway assists: Michaela Dhainin 24

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview 1, Smoky Hill 0 (OT)

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 0 0 0 — 0

Grandview 0 0 1 — 1