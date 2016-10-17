Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.17.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 17, 2016:
VOLLEYBALL
Thornton def. Gateway 25-21, 25-27, 26-28, 25-22, 15-8 — Gateway kills: Sheridan Prince 7, Breanna Espinal 6. Gateway blocks: Amber Pippins 5. Gateway digs: Michaela Dhainin 15, Breanna Espinal 14, Kiyah Pixler 11. Gateway assists: Michaela Dhainin 24
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview 1, Smoky Hill 0 (OT)
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 0 0 0 — 0
Grandview 0 0 1 — 1