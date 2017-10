Regis Jesuit sophomore Zoey Dale (7) drives the ball upfield during a restart in the first half of the Raiders’ 2-0 field hockey loss to Kent Denver on Oct. 16, 2017, at Laber Field at Regis Jesuit High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 16, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS SOCCER

Prairie View 6, Vista PEAK 3

Score by halves:

Prairie View 2 4 — 6

Vista PEAK 1 2 — 3

FIELD HOCKEY

Kent Denver 2, Regis Jesuit 0

Score by halves:

Kent Denver 2 0 — 2

Regis Jesuit 0 0 — 0

St. Mary’s Academy 8, Smoky Hill 0