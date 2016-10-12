Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.12.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

VOLLEYBALL

Vista PEAK def. Northglenn 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 27-25

CROSS COUNTRY

Continental League Championships (at Great Lawn Park)

Boys varsity team scores: 1. Rock Canyon 32 points; 2. Mountain Vista 52; 3. ThunderRidge 117; 4. Legend 148; 5. Castle View 158; 6. Douglas County 161; 7. REGIS JESUIT 171; 8. Highlands Ranch 176; 9. Heritage 188; 10. Ponderosa 278; 11. Chaparral 306

Girls varsity team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 27 points; 2. Rock Canyon 69; 3. REGIS JESUIT 92; 4. ThunderRidge 106; 5. Highlands Ranch 161; 6. Heritage 162; 7. Chaparral 203; 8. Douglas County 208; 9. Ponderosa 228; 10. Castle View 236; 11. Legend 311