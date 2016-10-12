Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.11.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016:
BOYS SOCCER
Adams City 1, Hinkley 1 (2OT)
Score by halves:
Adams City 0 1 0 0 — 1
Hinkley 1 0 0 0 — 1
Gateway 1, Aurora Central 0
Score by halves:
Gateway 1 0 — 1
Aur. Central 0 0 — 0
Gateway goal: Miguel Zambrano
Mullen 4, Cherokee Trail 2
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 0 2 — 2
Mullen 1 3 — 4
Cherokee Trail goals: Raghav Thapa 2. Cherokee Trail assists: Christian Perez, Sam Piatcheck. Cherokee Trail saves: Zack Collins (11 shots on goal-7 saves)
Rangeview 1, Westminster 0 (OT)
Score by halves:
Rangeview 0 0 1 — 1
Westminster 0 0 0 — 0
Rangeview goal: Luis Cisneros
Regis Jesuit 1, Heritage 0
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 0 1 — 1
Heritage 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit goal: Kevin Toole. Regis Jesuit assist: Mateo Grajales.
Vista PEAK 2, Prairie View 1
Score by halves:
Vista PEAK 0 2 — 2
Prairie View 0 1 — 1