Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.11.16

Regis Jesuit junior Grayson Lombardo (7) steps on the ball as he tries to make a move past Heritage defender Joseph Herman during the second half of the Raiders’ 1-0 Continental League boys soccer win over the Eagles on Oct. 11, 2016, at Littleton Public Schools Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016:

BOYS SOCCER

Adams City 1, Hinkley 1 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Adams City 0 1 0 0 — 1

Hinkley 1 0 0 0 — 1

Gateway 1, Aurora Central 0

Score by halves:

Gateway 1 0 — 1

Aur. Central 0 0 — 0

Gateway goal: Miguel Zambrano

Mullen 4, Cherokee Trail 2

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 0 2 — 2

Mullen 1 3 — 4

Cherokee Trail goals: Raghav Thapa 2. Cherokee Trail assists: Christian Perez, Sam Piatcheck. Cherokee Trail saves: Zack Collins (11 shots on goal-7 saves)

Rangeview 1, Westminster 0 (OT)

Score by halves:

Rangeview 0 0 1 — 1

Westminster 0 0 0 — 0

Rangeview goal: Luis Cisneros

Regis Jesuit 1, Heritage 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 0 1 — 1

Heritage 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit goal: Kevin Toole. Regis Jesuit assist: Mateo Grajales.

Vista PEAK 2, Prairie View 1

Score by halves:

Vista PEAK 0 2 — 2

Prairie View 0 1 — 1