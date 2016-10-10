Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.10.16

Grandview senior Jared Robinson, right, pushes the ball upfield past Overland’s Matthew Stravato during the second half of the Wolves’ 4-1 Centennial League boys soccer win over the Trailblazers on Oct. 10, 2016, at Overland High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 10, 2016:

VOLLEYBALL

Arapahoe def. Eaglecrest 25-23, 25-22, 19-25, 22-25, 15-7

Cherokee Trail def. Smoky Hill 3-0

Grandview def. Overland 25-11, 25-16, 25-15

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe 6, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

Arapahoe 2 4 — 6

Cherry Creek 5, Eaglecrest 3

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 1 2 — 3

Cherry Creek 4 1 — 5

Eaglecrest goals: Ayman Bushara, Yuriy Hrybovych, Willie Rodriguez. Eaglecrest assists: Anwar Bushara, Carlos Dias, Sammy Eskariyat. Eaglecrest saves: Davis Wheeler (14 shots on goal-9 saves)

Grandview 4, Overland 1

Score by halves:

Grandview 3 1 — 4

Overland 0 1 — 1

Grandview goals: Raymond Jackson 2, Trevor Hunter, Mitch Weyman. Grandview assists: Jackson 2, Hunter, Alex Ruiz. Grandview saves: Eddie St. Martin (1 shot on goal-1 save), Jack Whalen (3 shtos on goal-2 saves)

FIELD HOCKEY

Denver East, 5, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Denver East 2 3 — 5

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0