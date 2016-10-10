Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.10.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 10, 2016:
VOLLEYBALL
Arapahoe def. Eaglecrest 25-23, 25-22, 19-25, 22-25, 15-7
Cherokee Trail def. Smoky Hill 3-0
Grandview def. Overland 25-11, 25-16, 25-15
BOYS SOCCER
Arapahoe 6, Smoky Hill 0
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0
Arapahoe 2 4 — 6
Cherry Creek 5, Eaglecrest 3
Score by halves:
Eaglecrest 1 2 — 3
Cherry Creek 4 1 — 5
Eaglecrest goals: Ayman Bushara, Yuriy Hrybovych, Willie Rodriguez. Eaglecrest assists: Anwar Bushara, Carlos Dias, Sammy Eskariyat. Eaglecrest saves: Davis Wheeler (14 shots on goal-9 saves)
Grandview 4, Overland 1
Score by halves:
Grandview 3 1 — 4
Overland 0 1 — 1
Grandview goals: Raymond Jackson 2, Trevor Hunter, Mitch Weyman. Grandview assists: Jackson 2, Hunter, Alex Ruiz. Grandview saves: Eddie St. Martin (1 shot on goal-1 save), Jack Whalen (3 shtos on goal-2 saves)
FIELD HOCKEY
Denver East, 5, Smoky Hill 0
Score by halves:
Denver East 2 3 — 5
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0