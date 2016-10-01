Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.1.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD
FOOTBALL

Aurora Central 41, Hinkley 6

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central  14  21  6  0 — 41

Hinkley            0    0  6  0 —   6

Aurora Central highlights: Fransisco Aranda 2 rushing touchdowns; Jouan Kennedy 81 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Jalil Grimes 110 yards passing, passing touchdown; De’Marea Nixon 61 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Hinkley highlight: Ramzee Howard rushing touchdown

Vista PEAK 48, Lutheran 21

Score by quarters:

Lutheran        7   0    0  14 — 21

Vista PEAK  20  0  28   0 — 48

Vista PEAK highlights: Derrick Smashum 316 yards passing, 6 touchdown passes; JJ Augustus 152 yards receiving, 3 receiving touchdowns; Dylan Holt 84 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Daniel Smashum receiving touchdown; Jeremiah Blackwood rushing touchdown

BOYS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 5, Highlands Ranch 0

Score by halves:

High. Ranch  0  0 — 0

Cher. Trail      3  2 — 5

Grandview 5, Doherty 0

Score by halves:

Doherty      0  0 — 0

Grandview  2  3 — 5

Grandview goals: Raymond Jackson 2, Trevor Hunter, Jaime Luna, Tyler Pak. Grandview assists: Cole Stevenson 2, Pak, Erik Robinson, Mitch Weyman. Grandview save: Jack Whalen (1 shot on goal-1 save)

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 12, Arapahoe 2 (6 inn.)

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Arapahoe  200 000 —  2  3  2

Cher. Trail 420 114 — 12  16  0

WP — Cherokee Trail: Emily Bell (4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 6 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Chloe Knapp 3-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Lexi Gillen 2-3, 3 RBI, run; Sonoma Olson 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 runs

Cherry Creek 10, Grandview 5

Score by innings:

Cherry Creek  340 000 3 — 10

Grandview      120 000 2 —    5

Eaglecrest 8, Smoky Hill 4

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest   104  001  2 — 8  6  0

Smoky Hill  000 040 0 — 4  8  4

WP — Eaglecrest: Mackenzie Hochstetler (4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 3 K). LP — Smoky Hill: Malena Murillo (7 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, K). Eaglecrest hitting: Rachel Sabourin 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Shayelyn Allen 1-3, 2 RBI; Braelyne Crenshaw 1-3, 2 RBI. Smoky Hill hitting: Laurel Wilson 1-4, 2 RBI, run; Paige Wood 2-3, 2B, RBI, run; Malena Murillo 2-3, RBI

Englewood 24, Hinkley 2 (3 inn.)

