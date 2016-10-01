Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.1.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL

Aurora Central 41, Hinkley 6

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 14 21 6 0 — 41

Hinkley 0 0 6 0 — 6

Aurora Central highlights: Fransisco Aranda 2 rushing touchdowns; Jouan Kennedy 81 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Jalil Grimes 110 yards passing, passing touchdown; De’Marea Nixon 61 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Hinkley highlight: Ramzee Howard rushing touchdown

Vista PEAK 48, Lutheran 21

Score by quarters:

Lutheran 7 0 0 14 — 21

Vista PEAK 20 0 28 0 — 48

Vista PEAK highlights: Derrick Smashum 316 yards passing, 6 touchdown passes; JJ Augustus 152 yards receiving, 3 receiving touchdowns; Dylan Holt 84 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Daniel Smashum receiving touchdown; Jeremiah Blackwood rushing touchdown

BOYS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 5, Highlands Ranch 0

Score by halves:

High. Ranch 0 0 — 0

Cher. Trail 3 2 — 5

Grandview 5, Doherty 0

Score by halves:

Doherty 0 0 — 0

Grandview 2 3 — 5

Grandview goals: Raymond Jackson 2, Trevor Hunter, Jaime Luna, Tyler Pak. Grandview assists: Cole Stevenson 2, Pak, Erik Robinson, Mitch Weyman. Grandview save: Jack Whalen (1 shot on goal-1 save)

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 12, Arapahoe 2 (6 inn.)

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Arapahoe 200 000 — 2 3 2

Cher. Trail 420 114 — 12 16 0

WP — Cherokee Trail: Emily Bell (4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 6 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Chloe Knapp 3-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Lexi Gillen 2-3, 3 RBI, run; Sonoma Olson 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 runs

Cherry Creek 10, Grandview 5

Score by innings:

Cherry Creek 340 000 3 — 10

Grandview 120 000 2 — 5

Eaglecrest 8, Smoky Hill 4

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest 104 001 2 — 8 6 0

Smoky Hill 000 040 0 — 4 8 4

WP — Eaglecrest: Mackenzie Hochstetler (4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 3 K). LP — Smoky Hill: Malena Murillo (7 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, K). Eaglecrest hitting: Rachel Sabourin 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Shayelyn Allen 1-3, 2 RBI; Braelyne Crenshaw 1-3, 2 RBI. Smoky Hill hitting: Laurel Wilson 1-4, 2 RBI, run; Paige Wood 2-3, 2B, RBI, run; Malena Murillo 2-3, RBI

Englewood 24, Hinkley 2 (3 inn.)