Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.1.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016:
FOOTBALL
Aurora Central 41, Hinkley 6
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 14 21 6 0 — 41
Hinkley 0 0 6 0 — 6
Aurora Central highlights: Fransisco Aranda 2 rushing touchdowns; Jouan Kennedy 81 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Jalil Grimes 110 yards passing, passing touchdown; De’Marea Nixon 61 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Hinkley highlight: Ramzee Howard rushing touchdown
Vista PEAK 48, Lutheran 21
Score by quarters:
Lutheran 7 0 0 14 — 21
Vista PEAK 20 0 28 0 — 48
Vista PEAK highlights: Derrick Smashum 316 yards passing, 6 touchdown passes; JJ Augustus 152 yards receiving, 3 receiving touchdowns; Dylan Holt 84 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Daniel Smashum receiving touchdown; Jeremiah Blackwood rushing touchdown
BOYS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 5, Highlands Ranch 0
Score by halves:
High. Ranch 0 0 — 0
Cher. Trail 3 2 — 5
Grandview 5, Doherty 0
Score by halves:
Doherty 0 0 — 0
Grandview 2 3 — 5
Grandview goals: Raymond Jackson 2, Trevor Hunter, Jaime Luna, Tyler Pak. Grandview assists: Cole Stevenson 2, Pak, Erik Robinson, Mitch Weyman. Grandview save: Jack Whalen (1 shot on goal-1 save)
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail 12, Arapahoe 2 (6 inn.)
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Arapahoe 200 000 — 2 3 2
Cher. Trail 420 114 — 12 16 0
WP — Cherokee Trail: Emily Bell (4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 6 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Chloe Knapp 3-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Lexi Gillen 2-3, 3 RBI, run; Sonoma Olson 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 runs
Cherry Creek 10, Grandview 5
Score by innings:
Cherry Creek 340 000 3 — 10
Grandview 120 000 2 — 5
Eaglecrest 8, Smoky Hill 4
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Eaglecrest 104 001 2 — 8 6 0
Smoky Hill 000 040 0 — 4 8 4
WP — Eaglecrest: Mackenzie Hochstetler (4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 3 K). LP — Smoky Hill: Malena Murillo (7 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, K). Eaglecrest hitting: Rachel Sabourin 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Shayelyn Allen 1-3, 2 RBI; Braelyne Crenshaw 1-3, 2 RBI. Smoky Hill hitting: Laurel Wilson 1-4, 2 RBI, run; Paige Wood 2-3, 2B, RBI, run; Malena Murillo 2-3, RBI
Englewood 24, Hinkley 2 (3 inn.)