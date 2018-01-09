Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.9.18

Rangeview sophomore Alyssa Yamada takes a breath during the breaststroke portion of the 200 yard individual medley during the EMAC girls swimming dual between the Raiders and Hinkley on Jan. 9, 2018, at Hinkley High School. Yamada and Rangeview posted a 134-50 varsity victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Denver South 73, Aurora Central 45

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 9 7 23 6 — 45

Denver South 7 28 31 7 — 73

Aurora Central points: Jayden Robinson 14, Trusean Vann 11, Samuel Chapman 4, Michael Thompson 4, Adonis Cannon 3, Malachi Owens 3, Jabea Tilong 3, Tylor Williams 3

George Washington 79, Regis Jesuit 69

Score by quarters:

Geo. Wash. 29 12 14 24 — 79

Regis Jesuit 19 8 16 26 — 69

Regis Jesuit points: Jamil Safieddine 26, Matt Wheelock 14, Sam Bannec 7, Payton Egloff 7, Elijah Martinez 7, Tama Tuitele 6, Daniel Carr 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit 75, ThunderRidge 21

Score by quarters:

ThunderRidge 2 7 3 9 — 21

Regis Jesuit 25 13 23 14 — 75

Regis Jesuit points: Fran Belibi 21, Avery Vansickle 15, Jada Moore 11, Jasmine Gaines 9, Sidney Weigand 7, Samantha Jones 6, Olivia Ayers 4, Noelle Cahill 2

Thomas Jefferson 71, Hinkley 19

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 3 1 6 9 — 19

Th. Jefferson 19 20 21 11 — 71

WRESTLING

Chaparral 53, Regis Jesuit 16

106 pounds: Seth Bell (Chaparral) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: Jace Stubbs (Chaparral) pinned Sean Gilhooly (Regis Jesuit), 3:52; 120 pounds: Trey Johnson (Chaparral) maj. dec. Cliff Pinkerton (Regis Jesuit), 18-5; 126 pounds: Brody McGah (Regis Jesuit) dec. Jeremiah Sistek (Chaparral), 10-6; 132 pounds: Aaron Pachecho (Chaparral) maj. dec. Drew Shively (Regis Jesuit), 16-7; 138 pounds: Antonio Segura (Regis Jesuit) maj. dec. Abram Bell (Chaparral), 12-2; 145 pounds: Dylan Kamm (Chaparral) pinned Dylan Hopper (Regis Jesuit), 2:50; 152 pounds: Cameron Klein (Chaparral) dec. Isaac Barbosa (Regis Jesuit), 6-4; 160 pounds: Joshua Namenyi (Chaparral) pinned Ryan Zahringer (Regis Jesuit), 1:10; 170 pounds: Chase Daly (Chaparral) pinned Thomas Cassidy (Regis Jesuit), 5:02; 182 pounds: Hayes Ward (Regis Jesuit) pinned Samuel Yoxsimer (Chaparral), 0:28; 195 pounds: Monte Alvarez (Chaparral) pinned Kenobi Kinch (Regis Jesuit), 0:54; 220 pounds: Spencer Aye (Regis Jesuit) dec. Braden Martinez (Chaparral), 1-0; 285 pounds: Jonah Rubadue (Chaparral) won by forfeit

Overland 42, Smoky Hill 36

GIRLS SWIMMING

Rangeview 134, Hinkley 50