Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.9.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Denver South 73, Aurora Central 45
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 9 7 23 6 — 45
Denver South 7 28 31 7 — 73
Aurora Central points: Jayden Robinson 14, Trusean Vann 11, Samuel Chapman 4, Michael Thompson 4, Adonis Cannon 3, Malachi Owens 3, Jabea Tilong 3, Tylor Williams 3
George Washington 79, Regis Jesuit 69
Score by quarters:
Geo. Wash. 29 12 14 24 — 79
Regis Jesuit 19 8 16 26 — 69
Regis Jesuit points: Jamil Safieddine 26, Matt Wheelock 14, Sam Bannec 7, Payton Egloff 7, Elijah Martinez 7, Tama Tuitele 6, Daniel Carr 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Regis Jesuit 75, ThunderRidge 21
Score by quarters:
ThunderRidge 2 7 3 9 — 21
Regis Jesuit 25 13 23 14 — 75
Regis Jesuit points: Fran Belibi 21, Avery Vansickle 15, Jada Moore 11, Jasmine Gaines 9, Sidney Weigand 7, Samantha Jones 6, Olivia Ayers 4, Noelle Cahill 2
Thomas Jefferson 71, Hinkley 19
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 3 1 6 9 — 19
Th. Jefferson 19 20 21 11 — 71
WRESTLING
Chaparral 53, Regis Jesuit 16
106 pounds: Seth Bell (Chaparral) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: Jace Stubbs (Chaparral) pinned Sean Gilhooly (Regis Jesuit), 3:52; 120 pounds: Trey Johnson (Chaparral) maj. dec. Cliff Pinkerton (Regis Jesuit), 18-5; 126 pounds: Brody McGah (Regis Jesuit) dec. Jeremiah Sistek (Chaparral), 10-6; 132 pounds: Aaron Pachecho (Chaparral) maj. dec. Drew Shively (Regis Jesuit), 16-7; 138 pounds: Antonio Segura (Regis Jesuit) maj. dec. Abram Bell (Chaparral), 12-2; 145 pounds: Dylan Kamm (Chaparral) pinned Dylan Hopper (Regis Jesuit), 2:50; 152 pounds: Cameron Klein (Chaparral) dec. Isaac Barbosa (Regis Jesuit), 6-4; 160 pounds: Joshua Namenyi (Chaparral) pinned Ryan Zahringer (Regis Jesuit), 1:10; 170 pounds: Chase Daly (Chaparral) pinned Thomas Cassidy (Regis Jesuit), 5:02; 182 pounds: Hayes Ward (Regis Jesuit) pinned Samuel Yoxsimer (Chaparral), 0:28; 195 pounds: Monte Alvarez (Chaparral) pinned Kenobi Kinch (Regis Jesuit), 0:54; 220 pounds: Spencer Aye (Regis Jesuit) dec. Braden Martinez (Chaparral), 1-0; 285 pounds: Jonah Rubadue (Chaparral) won by forfeit
Overland 42, Smoky Hill 36
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rangeview 134, Hinkley 50