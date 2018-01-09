Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.8.18

Rangeview senior Ryan Ongala, center, tries to put up a layup from the baseline as Overland’s Alex Pena-Avila, left, defends during the second half of the Trailblazers’ 52-41 non-league boys basketball win over the Raiders on Jan. 8, 2018, at Overland High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 8, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Overland 52, Rangeview 41

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 7 10 10 14 — 41

Overland 6 13 18 15 — 52

Rangeview points: Christian Speller 7, Christopher Speller 7, Jodaun Dotson 6, Ryan Ongala 6, Ayden Clayton 5, Devin Collins 5, Isaiah Hayes 3, Eric Jackson 2. Overland points: Tucson Redding 16, Daijon Smith 12, Laolu Oke 10, Alex Pena-Avila 4, Jalone Rice 3, Trevon Deden 2, Graham Ike 2, Hezekiah Swanson 2, Wacim Benyoucef 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeview 48, George Washington 47

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 8, Doherty 0

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 1 3 4 — 8

Doherty 0 0 0 — 0

Cherry Creek goals: Blake Benson 2, Nick Fall, Austin Kuskowski, Brenden Oren, Nathaniel Rider, Blake Rollison. Cherry Creek assists: Liam Huywan 2, Benson, Gavin Berkey, Luke Flay, Adam Frances, Kuskowski, Oren, Neal Sklar, Paul Smith. Cherry Creek saves: Ryan Bevan (6 shots on goal-6 saves)