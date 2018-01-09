Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.8.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 8, 2018:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Overland 52, Rangeview 41
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 7 10 10 14 — 41
Overland 6 13 18 15 — 52
Rangeview points: Christian Speller 7, Christopher Speller 7, Jodaun Dotson 6, Ryan Ongala 6, Ayden Clayton 5, Devin Collins 5, Isaiah Hayes 3, Eric Jackson 2. Overland points: Tucson Redding 16, Daijon Smith 12, Laolu Oke 10, Alex Pena-Avila 4, Jalone Rice 3, Trevon Deden 2, Graham Ike 2, Hezekiah Swanson 2, Wacim Benyoucef 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rangeview 48, George Washington 47
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 8, Doherty 0
Score by periods:
Cherry Creek 1 3 4 — 8
Doherty 0 0 0 — 0
Cherry Creek goals: Blake Benson 2, Nick Fall, Austin Kuskowski, Brenden Oren, Nathaniel Rider, Blake Rollison. Cherry Creek assists: Liam Huywan 2, Benson, Gavin Berkey, Luke Flay, Adam Frances, Kuskowski, Oren, Neal Sklar, Paul Smith. Cherry Creek saves: Ryan Bevan (6 shots on goal-6 saves)