Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.7.17

Rangeview’s Tyanna Coe (12) comes down with a rebound in a crowd underneath the basket during the third quarter of the Raiders’ 58-55 overtime loss to George Washington in a non-league girls basketball game at George Washington High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chaparral 84, Hinkley 70

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 18 19 10 23 — 70

Chaparral 23 19 19 23 — 84

Monarch 75, Gateway 67

Score by quarters:

Gateway 16 20 15 16 — 67

Monarch 21 16 26 12 — 75

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gateway 44, Hinkley 42

Score by quarters:

Gateway 8 16 8 12 — 44

Hinkley 6 15 14 7 — 42

Gateway points: Makayla Jones 20, Taylor Bender 13, Hanggatu Abdullahi 10, Ebony Lascano 1. Hinkley points: Kayla Readus 18, Bre Hill 11, Rajae Drew 8, Makenzie Clayton 2, Yesenia Nunez 2, Teaggan Ilela 1

George Washington 58, Rangeview 55 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 15 3 22 6 9 — 55

Geo. Washington 16 8 7 15 12 — 58

Overland 65, Legend 53

Score by quarters:

Legend 11 11 8 23 — 53

Overland 13 16 17 19 — 65

Overland points: Maia Jackson 15, Kailey Brown 14, Keara Felix 12, Lyric Thompson 12, Isis Charles 8, Javion Lattimore 2, Jewell Humphrey 1, Julyah Wilson 1

Regis Jesuit 69, Fairview 52

Score by quarters:

Fairview 5 14 21 12 — 52

Regis Jesuit 21 22 15 11 — 69

Regis Jesuit points: Francesca Belibi 23, Emma Wrede 11, Noelle Cahill 10, Jada Moore 9, Jasmine Gaines 7, Olivia Ayers 4, Sidney Weigand 3, Korynne Chaney 2

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 4, Dakota Ridge 2

Score by periods:

Dakota Ridge 1 1 0 — 2

Cherry Creek 1 0 3 — 4

Cherry Creek goals: Gage Blatter, Billy Bostwick, Jacob Harding, Sam Harris. Cherry Creek assists: Blatter, Neal Sklar, Jamie Stokes, Danny Taggart. Cherry Creek saves: Kyle Englert (16 shots on goal-14 saves)

Regis Jesuit 4, Monarch 2

Score by periods:

Monarch 1 1 0 — 2

Regis Jesuit 2 1 1 — 4

Regis Jesuit goals: Cade Alcock 2, Shane Ott, Wyatt Verity. Regis Jesuit assists: Kyle Nelson 2, Dylan Kelly, Connor Kilkenny, Kale Lone, Nolan Sargent, Verity. Regis Jesuit saves: Dillon Whalen (35 shots on goal-33 saves)