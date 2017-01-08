Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.7.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chaparral 84, Hinkley 70
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 18 19 10 23 — 70
Chaparral 23 19 19 23 — 84
Monarch 75, Gateway 67
Score by quarters:
Gateway 16 20 15 16 — 67
Monarch 21 16 26 12 — 75
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gateway 44, Hinkley 42
Score by quarters:
Gateway 8 16 8 12 — 44
Hinkley 6 15 14 7 — 42
Gateway points: Makayla Jones 20, Taylor Bender 13, Hanggatu Abdullahi 10, Ebony Lascano 1. Hinkley points: Kayla Readus 18, Bre Hill 11, Rajae Drew 8, Makenzie Clayton 2, Yesenia Nunez 2, Teaggan Ilela 1
George Washington 58, Rangeview 55 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 15 3 22 6 9 — 55
Geo. Washington 16 8 7 15 12 — 58
Overland 65, Legend 53
Score by quarters:
Legend 11 11 8 23 — 53
Overland 13 16 17 19 — 65
Overland points: Maia Jackson 15, Kailey Brown 14, Keara Felix 12, Lyric Thompson 12, Isis Charles 8, Javion Lattimore 2, Jewell Humphrey 1, Julyah Wilson 1
Regis Jesuit 69, Fairview 52
Score by quarters:
Fairview 5 14 21 12 — 52
Regis Jesuit 21 22 15 11 — 69
Regis Jesuit points: Francesca Belibi 23, Emma Wrede 11, Noelle Cahill 10, Jada Moore 9, Jasmine Gaines 7, Olivia Ayers 4, Sidney Weigand 3, Korynne Chaney 2
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 4, Dakota Ridge 2
Score by periods:
Dakota Ridge 1 1 0 — 2
Cherry Creek 1 0 3 — 4
Cherry Creek goals: Gage Blatter, Billy Bostwick, Jacob Harding, Sam Harris. Cherry Creek assists: Blatter, Neal Sklar, Jamie Stokes, Danny Taggart. Cherry Creek saves: Kyle Englert (16 shots on goal-14 saves)
Regis Jesuit 4, Monarch 2
Score by periods:
Monarch 1 1 0 — 2
Regis Jesuit 2 1 1 — 4
Regis Jesuit goals: Cade Alcock 2, Shane Ott, Wyatt Verity. Regis Jesuit assists: Kyle Nelson 2, Dylan Kelly, Connor Kilkenny, Kale Lone, Nolan Sargent, Verity. Regis Jesuit saves: Dillon Whalen (35 shots on goal-33 saves)