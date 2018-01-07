Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.6.18

Regis Jesuit’s Colin Walsh (16) and Cherry Creek’s Blake Benson (27) lean on each other during a faceoff during the second period of the Raiders’ 3-0 Foothills Conference ice hockey win over the Bruins on Jan. 6, 2018, at the Family Sports Center. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Castle View 73, Aurora Central 53

Score by quarters:

Castle View 13 15 23 22 — 73

Aurora Central 19 14 16 4 — 53

Aurora Central points: Trusean Vann 14, Jayden Robinson 11, Tylor Williams 9, Michael Thompson 8, Bradley Gurule 5, Jabea Tilong 3, Samuel Chapman 2, Malachi Owens 1

Chaparral 71, Hinkley 27

Cherokee Trail 55, Smoky Hill 53 (OT) — (game recap)



Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 9 16 14 9 7 — 55

Smoky Hill 13 15 6 14 5 — 53

Cherokee Trail points: Deon Barfield 19, Kamron Bode 14, Champion Martin 11, Lelvory Harrison 8, Aaron Gregory 3. Smoky Hill points: John Harge 24, Kenny Foster 17, Quinten Rock 6, Will Becker 4, Kyle Cabs 1, Eric Williams 1

Grandview 66, Arapahoe 58

Mullen 64, Eaglecrest 54

Score by quarters:

Mullen 9 19 12 25 — 64

Eaglecrest 18 4 4 11 — 54

Eaglecrest points: Branden Bunn 19, Morgan Brown 10, XaiV’ion Jackson 9, Aaron Bokol 5, Darius Houston 5, Zion Ruckard 4, Ty Robinson 2

Overland 72, Cherry Creek 60

Score by quarters:

Overland 19 11 17 25 — 72

Cherry Creek 13 14 16 17 — 60

Overland points: Tucson Redding 24, Daijon Smith 19, Laolu Oke 8, Alex Pena-Avila 7, Jalone Rice 5, Stephen Hayes 4, Hezekiah Swanson 3, Goy Wang 2

Regis Jesuit 78, Lincoln 69

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 22 16 17 23 — 78

Lincoln 21 13 13 22 — 69

Regis Jesuit points: Sam Bannec 31, Daniel Carr 12, Jamil Safieddine 11, Matt Wheelock 8, Elijah Martinez 7, Tama Tuitele 6, Payton Egloff 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 70, Smoky Hill 20

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 4 9 0 7 — 20

Cher. Trail 13 27 18 12 — 70

Cherokee Trail points: Destinee Paulk 22, Yolanda Fason 10, Dominique Rodriguez 10, Delaney McLelland 7, Abbie Sparks 7, Angel Neyland 6, Mia Collins 4, Aspyn Jimenez 2, Abbey Pare 2

Cherry Creek 70, Overland 34

Score by quarters:

Overland 6 5 12 11 — 34

Cherry Creek 28 25 13 4 — 70

Grandview 79, Arapahoe 38

Score by quarters:

Grandview 14 29 11 25 — 79

Arapahoe 12 9 11 6 — 38

Mullen 53, Eaglecrest 30

Score by quarters:

Mullen 18 9 19 7 — 53

Eaglecrest 9 9 4 8 — 30

Eaglecrest points: Jordan Stoner 7, Celesse Myles 5, Jessica Blethen 4, Hidaya Thornton 4, Maddie Unrein 4, Alyssa Sandoval-Jimenez 3

Vista PEAK 66, Ponderosa 48

Score by quarters:

Ponderosa 6 14 9 19 — 48

Vista PEAK 18 8 20 20 — 66

Vista PEAK points: Denali Hughes 28, Kaya Evans 17, Mikayla Jones 17, Brooklyn Grieve 3, Jordan Quinn 1

WRESTLING

Colfax Smackdown (mini tournament)

Team scores: 1. Pueblo East 161 points; 2. Coronado 76; 3. Grandview 68.5; 4. Grand Junction Central 65; 5. Pueblo Centennial 64; 6. Prairie View 51; 7. Fort Lupton 28; 8. Cherry Creek 27; 9. Mountain Range 25; 10. Denver East 23; 11. Centaurus 18; 12. Thornton 7

Legend Duals

Cherokee Trail 72, Peyton 12; Cherokee Trail 58, Mesa Ridge 12; Cherokee Trail 57, Abraham Lincoln 15; Cherokee Trail 45, Legend 18; Championship: Valley 42, Cherokee Trail 30

Eaglecrest 34, Douglas County 30; Eaglecrest 51, Bear Creek 15; Sterling 40, Eaglecrest 36; Eaglecrest 43, Vista PEAK 23; Eaglecrest 51, Lincoln 28

Vista PEAK 38, Palmer 37; Valley 65, Vista PEAK 18; Vista PEAK 39, ThunderRidge 33; Eaglecrest 43, Vista PEAK 23; Vista PEAK, 39, Chatfield 36

Rangeview Raider Classic

Team scores: 1. Chaparral 151 points; 2. Overland 131; 3. Rangeview 121; 4. Smoky Hill 83; 5. Columbine 68; 6. Aurora Central 59; 7. Englewood 21; 8. Castle View 11; 9. Elizabeth 7; 10. Hinkley 0

Westminster Tournament

Team scores: 1. Pomona 209 points; 2. Skyview 143.5; 3. Strasburg 94; 4. Westminster 90.5; 5. Wiggins 88; 6. Arvada 85; 7. Gateway 83; 8. Standley Lake 76; 9. Fairview 14

GIRLS SWIMMING

Boulder County Invitational

Team scores: 1. Fairview 774.5 points; 2. REGIS JESUIT 585; 3. Rampart 388; 4. Lewis-Palmer 334; 5. Monarch 257.5; 6. Loveland 167; 7. Arvada West 156; 8. Valor Christian 154; 9. Columbine 150; 10. Broomfield 138; 11. Legacy 127; 12. Boulder 103; 13. Pueblo South 68; 14. Manitou Springs 50; 15. Centaurus 16; 16. CHEROKEE TRAIL 15; 17. Heritage 7; 18. Standley Lake 5

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 3, Cherry Creek 0 — (game recap)

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 2 0 1 — 3

Cherry Creek 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit goals: Nicholas Schultz 2, Paxton Erickson. Regis Jesuit assists: Will Desmond 2, Rowan Barnes, Nolan Sargent. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (34 shots on goal-31 saves). Regis Jesuit saves: Max Harlan (21 shots on goal-21 saves)